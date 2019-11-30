BWW Review: EVERYTHING IS SUPER GREAT is a Compelling Modern Story

"I just wanted to do right by my kids."

By Anne in Everything is Super Great

Everything is Super Great, written by Stephen Brown and directed by Sarah Norris is now being performed at 59E59 Theaters. This emotive, yet often humorous play is a portrait of people dealing with some of life's complex issues. It is a compelling piece of theatre that features fine actors who bring Brown's characters to life on the Upper East Side stage.

Tommy is trying to cope with the fact that his older brother has been missing for nearly a year. After an unfortunate incident that occurred on his last job, he begins work at a local Starbucks and soon learns that his fellow barista, Alice is having family difficulties of her own. Tommy's worrisome mother, Anne tries to help her son by hiring one of her co-workers at Walmart, Dave to do some art therapy sessions. But it is really Anne longs for caring and support. As events unfold, we learn that each of these characters is trying their best to get along in the face of uncertainty and grief. They are the type of people you meet every day, which makes the story all the more meaningful.

The cast features Will Sarratt as Tommy; Lisa Jill Anderson as Alice; Marcia DeBonis as Anne; and Xavier Rodney. These four actors master the portrayals of their characters and you will think that events are unfolding in real time. Scenes are captivating that include Anne and Tommy talking about his need for therapy; Tommy's awkward flirtations with Alice in the break room at Starbucks; Dave's attempts at art therapy with Tommy; Tommy reminiscences of his brother; Tommy helping Dave locate his girlfriend on the internet; the Christmas exchange with Tommy, Anne, Dave and Alice; and Tommy coming to Walmart to help Anne.

The design elements and flexible set complement the show very well in the theatre's intimate space. The Creative Team includes scenic design by Brian Dudkiewicz; costume design by Mari Taylor; lighting design by Elaine Wong; sound design by Janet Bentley; prop design by Sarah George. The Production Stage Manager is Allannah O'Hagan; Assistant Stage Manger, Elizabeth Weber; Assistant Director, Arthur Ross; and Costume Assistant, Paul Haesemeyer.

There are so many reasons why metro area audiences should see Everything is Super Great. It is a poignant, entertaining show that portrays real people honestly and empathetically.

Everything is Super Great is produced by New Light Theater Project and Stable Cable Lab Co. in a co-world premiere in conjunction with Theatre Lab FAU at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). The run time is 95 minutes with no intermission. It will be performed through December 14. The performance schedule is Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 pm; Saturday at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2:30 pm. Single tickets are $25 ($20 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning





