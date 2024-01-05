BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Sets Final Extension at Atlantic Theater Company

Initially extended to run through January 21, 2024, the production will now run an additional week, through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Sets Final Extension at Atlantic Theater Company Atlantic Theater Company will present a final extension for the world premiere of Buena Vista Social ClubTM due to high demand.

 

Buena Vista Social ClubTM began performances on Friday, November 17th, and opened to rave reviews on Wednesday, December 13th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street). Initially extended to run through January 21, 2024, the production will now run an additional week, through Sunday, January 28, 2024.

 

Inspired by true events, the new musical Buena Vista Social ClubTM brings the iconic Grammy-winning album of pulsing Afro-Cuban music thrillingly to the stage.

 

In 1950s Havana, a group of young musicians creates a sound that shakes the world of Cuban music – until the revolution changes everything. Forty years later, the band is brought back together to record the songs they left behind. With decades of heartbreak fueling every note, they unexpectedly go on to create the greatest-selling world music album of all time, immortalizing their songs and their legacy.

 

With a book by Marco Ramirez (The Royale), director Saheem Ali (Tony Award nominee, Fat Ham) leads an ensemble of visionary performing artists, including a band of renowned musicians from across the globe and a music team lead by David Yazbek (Tony Award winner, The Band’s Visit), and choreographed by Patricia Delgado(Spielberg’s West Side Story) and Justin Peck (Tony winner, Carousel). Buena Vista Social ClubTM is an homage to the artists of yesterday – the ones who survived upheaval and oppression to make the music they loved.

 

The international cast of Buena Vista Social ClubTM features Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Francisco J. González (Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Héctor Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Justin Showell (Hamilton National Tour) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

 

The band of Buena Vista Social ClubTM features music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan De Marcos, and musicians Román Diaz, Guido Gonzalez, Sebastian Guerrero, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas.

 

Buena Vista Social ClubTM features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan De Marcos, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, props by Matt Carlin, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, fights by Lisa Kopitsky, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Amanda Michaels serves as the Production Stage Manager.

 

 

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 7pm, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

 

 

TICKETS

Regular tickets begin at $150. Order online at Click Here or by calling 646.452.2220.

 

For sold out performances, Atlantic offers a cancellation line. Sign-ups begin approximately two hours prior to curtain at the box office and tickets will be sold at full price in the order they signed up.

 

Atlantic members receive exclusive access and up to 40% savings on tickets. Memberships begin at $50 and benefits include a priority booking period, no additional fees, unlimited exchanges, discounted guest tickets, and more! For more information or to purchase an Atlantic membership, visit atlantictheater.org/join/membership or call 646.452.2220.

 
 




