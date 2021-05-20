BOOBS! THE MUSICAL Original Cast Reunion Will Stream on Richard Skipper Celebrates Tomorrow

Cast members J. Robert Spencer, David Villella, Katie Pees Arber, Ann Mahoney and creatives Eric Harriz and Lawrence Leritz join the 18th Boobs! The Musical Anniversary Reunion on Richard Skipper Celebrates.

Ann Mahoney (The Walking Dead) will join the members of the Original Off-Broadway cast of Boobs! The Musical reuniting for the first time on Richard Skipper Celebrates on May 21st at 7PM PST. Ann appeared in the Boobs! regional premiere production in New Orleans. Previously announced cast members appearing are Tony Nominee J. Robert Spencer (Next To Normal, Jersey Boys), David Villella (Annie Get Your Gun), Katie Pees Arber (Avenue Q, regional), Emmy-winning set designer Eric Harriz and Boobs! producer/choreographer Lawrence Leritz. These artists encompass members from the workshop, the Off-Broadway cast and Dillon's Reprise Room transfer and New Orleans.

Boobs! The Musical: The World According To Ruth Wallis is a musical revue based on the music and lyrics of 50's/60's star Ruth Wallis. Using 23 of her songs, Boobs! tells the story of Wallis' international career and struggles with performing her naughty songs. Boobs! The Musical opened Off-Broadway at The Triad Theatre on May 19th, 2003 to critical praise. The New York Times review noted that Boobs! The Musical "exudes a joyous innocence" and features "a lot of talent on stage." Boobs! eventually transferred to Dillon's Reprise Room; by closing date it had played nearly 300 performances. It had subsequent long runs in New Orleans, Louisiana in 2004, in Wichita, Kansas in 2005, with international productions beginning in New Zealand in 2017. Boobs! The Musical received Best Musical nominations from NYC's MAC Awards and the New Orleans Big Easy Awards. An all new production is set for Canada in 2022.

The Off-Broadway cast also included Kristy Cates, Robert Hunt, J. Brandon Savage, Max Perlman, Rebecca Young, Clyde Alves, Alena Watters, Tony Falcon and Brad Bradley. Creatives were director Donna Drake, choreographer Lawrence Leritz, costumes by J. Kevin Draves and Robert Pease, set designer Eric Harriz, lighting designer Bobby Harrell. Book and concept by Steve Mackes and Michael Whaley, with musical arrangements and direction by Stephen Bocchino.

Tune in below!