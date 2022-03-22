BLUE MAN GROUP New York Welcomes Spring Season With New Ticket Packages

Blue Man Group welcomes the spring season with the launch of two new ticket offers for its spring performances at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette St.). The offers include "Way Back Wednesday" deals for select Wednesday performances in celebration of Blue Man Group's 30th anniversary and a special "Family Four-Pack" ticket package.

Blue Man Group New York audiences are invited to celebrate Blue Man Group's 30th anniversary with Blue Man Group's "Way Back Wednesday" offer this spring. Tickets for select Wednesday performances at the Astor Place Theatre will be available for $37.50-the original ticket price from when Blue Man Group debuted in New York City in 1991. The "Way Back Wednesday" offer is now available at www.blueman.com/new-york/offers.

Families and small groups are encouraged to take advantage of Blue Man Group New York's "Family Four-Pack" ticket offer this spring. Patrons can now receive 25 percent off purchases of four tickets to any Blue Man Group New York performance through October 30, 2022. This offer is now available through April 15 by visiting www.blueman.com/new-york/offers.

Blue Man Group originally debuted in 1991 at Astor Place Theatre. A dynamic combination of art, music, comedy and technology, Blue Man Group encourages audiences to reconnect with their inner (and outer) child in order to see the world through a new perspective. Three bald and blue men explore today's cultural norms with wonder, poking fun at the audience's collective quirks and reminding them how much they all have in common. The show is continually refreshed with new music, stories, custom instruments and state-of-the-art technology.