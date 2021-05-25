BILL'S 44TH Will Be Performed in Person and On Demand By Dixon's Place
The show will be performed live from June 2-5 at 7:30pm EDT with video on demand (VOD) streaming available from June 8 through June 15, 2021.
Dixon Place presents Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James as part of its Spring 2021 Production Season of puppetry commissions, performed live from June 2-5 at 7:30pm EDT with video on demand (VOD) streaming available from June 8 through June 15, 2021. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10-$35 and can be purchased online at dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.
The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive. But waiting is hard. Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist. Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience and the wonder of loneliness. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated PG.
Creative Team:
Created by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James
Puppeteers: Andy Manjuck, Dorothy James, and Jon Riddleberger
Composer: Eamon Fogarty
Stage Manager: Taryn Uhe
Lighting Designer: Jordan Wiggins
Creative Producer: Leigh Walter
Dramaturg: Helena Pennington
Consulting Director: Nick O'Leary
Technical Director: Peter Russo
Director of Photography: Ben Smith