BILL'S 44TH Will Be Performed in Person and On Demand By Dixon's Place

Dixon Place presents Bill's 44th by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James as part of its Spring 2021 Production Season of puppetry commissions, performed live from June 2-5 at 7:30pm EDT with video on demand (VOD) streaming available from June 8 through June 15, 2021. In-person performances will take place at 161A Chrystie Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $10-$35 and can be purchased online at dixonplace.org/productions-2021/.

The streamers are hung, the punch has been spiked, and the cake is just begging to be eaten! Now all Bill has to do is wait for his guests to arrive. But waiting is hard. Bill's 44th is an original comedic show that brings two puppeteers together to create one (very worried) protagonist. Many styles of puppetry, raucous balloons, and a cheeky piece of crudité all collide to examine the pitfalls of impatience and the wonder of loneliness. Approx. run time: 55 minutes. Rated PG.

Creative Team:

Created by Andy Manjuck & Dorothy James

Puppeteers: Andy Manjuck, Dorothy James, and Jon Riddleberger

Composer: Eamon Fogarty

Stage Manager: Taryn Uhe

Lighting Designer: Jordan Wiggins

Creative Producer: Leigh Walter

Dramaturg: Helena Pennington

Consulting Director: Nick O'Leary

Technical Director: Peter Russo

Director of Photography: Ben Smith