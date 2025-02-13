(BEYOND) DOOMSDAY SCROLLING Extended at the American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling -- after a series of wildly successful previews at HERE and then at the ATA -- extends its run at the landmark American Theatre of Actors.

ï»¿The predominantly queer-woman-led, immigrant, multigenerational, feminist theatre ensemble AnomalousCo presents this original work about women, war, displacement, and resistance: part theater/part protest. Collectively created over several years and directed by Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva. The extesion continue through February with future dates in discussion.

"(beyond) Doomsday Scrolling" traces a single day in the life of twelve women fleeing different wars, countries, and eras, and taking shelter together in an abandoned theater: a microcosm of intercultural conflict, friendship, violence, and resilience.

Twelve actresses, performing in as many languages, from ten countries - Ukraine, Russia, Cuba, Poland, Iceland, Turkey, Moldova, China, Italy, and the United States - embody the war stories of their own female ancestors, weaving through the global landscape of systemic aggression, to explore themes of resistance, capitulation, compassion fatigue, collective fear,and resilience.

Featuring Alina Mihailevschi (Moldova), Claudia Godi (Italy), Diana Zhdanova (Russia), Jeremy Goren (US), Kikki Lau (China), Lesya Verba (Ukraine), Merve Atabek (Turkey), Simona DeFeo (Italy), Tia Cassmira (US-Trinidad), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Cuba), Weronika Wozniak (Poland), Ylfa Edelstein (Iceland); and Directed by Kathryn Mederos Syssoyeva

