BENGAL TO BERLIN To Debut At Broadway Bound Theatre Festival This August

The Broadway Bound Theatre Festival will present the world premiere of Bengal to Berlin, a bold new musical by playwright and scientist Hasan Padamsee, with performances on August 7, 9, and 10 at AMT Theater in Manhattan. The story is poignantly portrayed through the soundscapes of musical theater and Hindustani music in more than 15 songs by Zlaja Miric and choreography in Bengali and Berlin cabaret styles. Directed by Katrin Hilbe, the show weaves together science, identity, and resistance in a way that feels especially resonant today.

Bengal to Berlin captures the spirit of Satyen Bose, a brilliant mind forged in the fires of colonial Bengal. Bose is a revolutionary scientist who dares to defy not only British rule but the injustices within his own society. In 1925, against all odds, Bose's groundbreaking scientific work reaches Albert Einstein in Berlin to form a historic collaboration. In 2025, we mark the 100th anniversary of the fateful meeting.

This dynamic ensemble bring life, humor, and heart to a story rooted in science, rebellion, and resilience. The cast features Tejas Jagdhari as the passionate scientist lead, Satyen Bose. Ann Varghese as his devoted wife Ushabala and Melissa Inclan as Young Usha, reflecting on her journey. Kris Perez portrays the determined mathematician Hossain, Shubhra Prakash plays the motherly Devi, Julianne Darden brings a fierce intellect to Marie Curie, and Sage Kalmus steps into the role of the legendary Albert Einstein.

In its first incarnation as a play, Bengal to Berlin/The Birth of the Boson had two staged readings at SETU in Boston, directed by Subrata Das.



- Creative Team -

Hasan Padamsee, Playwright & Producer – wrote the BOOK. He has been involved in prize-winning scientific research at Cornell for 40 years. He has written 5 plays and 4 Musicals that cross boundaries between theatre and science. His play about Hubble, the Expanding Universe and the Big Bang was produced at the Athenaeum (Chicago). “It moves the viewer’s mind to the maximum.” (Meaning in Art). His Musical “Quantum Lovers” about Einstein’s love life was performed at the City Lit Theatre (Chicago). “It was successful in crafting language and lyrics that express the full range of emotions” (Around the Town). His play about the Higgs Boson called “Peter and The God Particle” will be performed at the Bedlam Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland in November 2025. Abbey Theatre in Dublin, OH will perform the world premiere of “Hubble-the Musical” in 2026.

Zlaja Miric, Composer – is a professional musician from Banja Luka, Bosnia. He conducts the City Tamburitza Orchestra and the city choir Jazavac. He also works as a piano teacher at the Vlado Miloševi? Music School. Miric has received numerous awards for his work in music, including theater compositions, piano performance, and conducting. He has written over 300 arrangements, composed several original works, and performs in more than 50 concerts annually. He collaborates with world music performers and musicians from India, the United States, and Europe.

Katrin Hilbe, Director – is an award-winning Director/Dramaturg of Opera, musical theatre in the US and in Europe. Most recently: It CAN Happen Here! Hallie Flanagan and the Federal Theatre Project (director and co-creator, Culture Lab LIC), Alexsei´s Quest, a new musical, awarded for “Best Director of a Musical” by Create Theatre New Works Festival, NYC. Upcoming: Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies, Der Haken by Lutz Hübner, Heute Abend…Lola Blau a musical by Georg Kreisler. Katrin Hilbe is a past President of the League of Professional Theatre Women and the President of the IG Kunst und Kultur in Liechtenstein, member of SDC, DG, the Playwright Directors Unit of The Actors Studio, and Theater Resources Unlimited

Production credits include musical direction by Kayden Behan, choreography by Nina Deacon, scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, lighting and sound design by Andy Cohen, prop and costume design by Irma Almirall-Padamsee, and stage management by Adrienne Siow, with assistance from David Siegel and Abigail Espinal.

Performance Schedule – AMT Theater (354 W 45th Street, NYC):

Thursday, August 7 at 5:00 PM

Saturday, August 9 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 10 at 2:00 PM

Tickets range from $30 to $40 and are available at https://broadwayboundtheatrefestival.ludus.com.

Runtime is approximately 110 minutes.

