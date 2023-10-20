BEDLAM's ARCADIA Extends at the West End Theatre Through December 10th

Due to popular demand, the critically acclaimed New York Theatre Company BEDLAM's upcoming production of Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA will extend its run at the West End Theater (263 W 86th Street) through December 10th, 2023. Directed by Eric Tucker (BEDLAM Artistic Director), ARCADIA begins previews on October 27, 2023. The strictly limited 6-week engagement opens on November 12, 2023.

ARCADIA stars BEDLAM company members Alan Altschuler, Lisa Birnbaum, Shaun Taylor Corbett, Caroline Grogan, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa, Mike Labbadia, Arash Mokhtar, Randolph Curtis Rand, Jamie “Smitty” Smithson, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Devin Vega and Elan Zafir.

Tom Stoppard's absorbing play takes us back and forth between the centuries and explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between the Classical and the Romantic temperament, and the disruptive influence of sex on our orbits in life - 'the attraction which Newton left out'.

BEDLAM's production of ARCADIA has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, with props by Buffy Cardoza.

Tickets for previews of ARCADIA from October 28 to November 11 range from $60-$80. Tickets for regular performances of ARCADIA from November 12 to December 3 range from $80-$100. In addition to providing free and reduced-price tickets to underserved communities and educational programs, BEDLAM's ongoing Access Ticket Initiative will include a “Pay What You Can” performance for the first preview of ARCADIA on Friday, October 27th. All seats for that performance are a minimum of $20. BEDLAM's existing ticket accessibility efforts include $10 Rush Tickets available to all students, Veterans, and current service members starting thirty minutes prior to every performance. For tickets and the full schedule, visit Click Here.

In 2022, BEDLAM celebrated its tenth anniversary. What has remained consistent in all their work – be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online – is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its eleventh season.