BEAU: THE MUSICAL To Have Off-Broadway Premiere From Out Of The Box Theatrics

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out of the Box Theatrics has announced the Off-Broadway premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Broadway: Chicken and Biscuits, TV: “Fraggle Rock”), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical) and Douglas Lyons, and lyrics by Douglas Lyons. The production plays June 6 through July 27 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly The New Ohio theater).

Beau the Musical is directed and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Josh Rhodes (Broadway: Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Spamalot; Regional: Regency Girls), and Chris Gurr (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical, The Prom) serves as music supervisor.

Cast and additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

Beau the Musical features eight actor-musicians telling the story of Ace Baker – a young queer man whose life is unexpectedly altered when he discovers his grandfather, who his mother said died, is still alive. Family secrets unravel as Ace rushes to make up for lost time with a man who changes his life by putting a guitar in his hand.

“We are honored to be presenting Beau the Musical with OOTB this summer at the 154,” commented Liz Flemming. “Never has a story like Beau the Musical been so important during this incredibly difficult and confusing time in our world. I am hopeful that through this beautiful story, where acceptance is examined so honestly, more minds and hearts can be changed. I look forward to loudly sharing Beau the Musical on Christopher Street this summer without censorship and with great pride.”

Beau the Musical was developed through readings at The Directors Company, The Musical Theatre Factory, Roundabout Theatre Company's Oscar Hammerstein Festival at The Bucks County Playhouse, and Lincoln Center's Broadway Songbook Series.

Following a presentation at the 2019 Adirondack Theatre Festival, Sony Masterworks Broadway released the show's world premiere recording.

Comments