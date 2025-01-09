Ars Nova Unveils Winter 2025 Lineup, ANT Fest Applications, & Update on Spring 2025 Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ars Nova has revealed complete details for performances taking place in January and February along with updates to its Spring 2025 season.

On Friday, January 17, multi-talented performer Ashley De La Rosa will celebrate her debut EP, God Complex, with a concert album release party. It’s MTV’s Unplugged x VH1’s Storytellers as De La Rosa presents a raw, intimate, and emotional experience of project inspirations and new music along with the band and creative process insights that shaped the EP.

Another edition of Showgasm., hosted by comedian Brittany Carney, will take place on Thursday, February 6. Comedians Matt Richards and Petey Deabreu, among others, join Carney onstage in Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets party.

On Friday, February 7, Kate Eberstadt’s Heaven on Earth concert will take place. Whimsy meets the absurd as an end-times revelation pulses through this existential pop odyssey.

On Thursday, February 13, Ali Dineen and the Brooklyn-based puppet theater troupe Boxcutter Collective bring audiences The Loneliness of Either, Or: A Requiem for Joan of Arc, an object puppet show and folk musical meditation that blends gender, prophecy, and faith.

Ars Nova also welcomes its next cohort of Comedy Artist Makers’ Program (CAMP) residents with Nicole Adsit, Fernanda Brigneti, Andrea Cárdenas, Allisha Edwards, and Sila Puhl. CAMP provides an eclectic group of theatrical comedy creators with peer support and artistic mentorship as they develop an original comedy show over the course of the season. CAMP’s program directors are Mahayla Laurence and Matt Gehring.

Additionally, open applications are still being accepted for ANT Fest, Ars Nova’s annual All New Talent Festival. Applications are due by 11:59 pm EST on January 15, 2025. Every summer, Ars Nova throws open our doors to the next wave of pioneering theater, comedy, music and hybrid theater-makers who fill our stage with their most dynamic ideas. Alums of the program include: nicHi douglas, Deepali Gupta, Jeremy O. Harris, Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang, Whitney White, and Ellen Winter among others.

Looking ahead, Ars Nova’s world premiere production of Brandon Kyle Goodman’s heaux church, directed by Lisa Owaki Bierman, which was previously announced to begin performances this spring, has been postponed to allow for additional creative development with an expanded creative team. Ars Nova remains committed to the project and new production dates will be announced at a later date.

Ars Nova’s What’s Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative continues in 2025. Audiences can name their price for tickets to in-person performances, which start at $15, and the majority of ticket sales go directly to the artists. Shows will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Ars Nova Supra, with a cancel-anytime $15/month subscription. Tickets for all spring performances are currently on sale at www.arsnovanyc.com. All performances begin at 7 PM and take place at Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan.

Details on Winter 2025 Events

January 17 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

God Complex

Ashley De La Rosa

It’s MTV’s Unplugged x VH1’s Storytellers with Ashley De La Rosa’s debut EP, God Complex concert album release. A raw, intimate and emotional experience of project inspirations and new music along with the band and creative process insights that shaped the EP. Ashley will be joined by musicians Brett Castro (keys, background vocals, arranger), Skyler Volpe (bassist, background vocals) Matt SanGiovanni (guitarist), Jordan Dunn-Pilz (guitarist), and Jesse-Ray Leich (drummer).

February 6 at 8pm (doors open at 7:30pm, pre-show party at 6pm)

SHOWGASM.

Hosted by Brittany Carney

Showgasm. is Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Hosted by comedian Brittany Carney, you can expect to meet the who’s-who of the weird and wonderful. Joining Carney are Matt Richards and Petey Deabreu, among others.

February 7 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Kate Eberstadt’s Heaven on Earth

Kate Eberstadt, Molly Rose Heller, Jake Crocker

Music composed and performed by Kate Eberstadt

Directed and Choreographed by Molly Rose Heller

Produced and performed by Jake Crocker

Blending hyperpop with orchestral grandeur, Kate Eberstadt’s album Heaven on Earth is a chaotic musical fantasia of a society on the brink, where Timothee Chalamet, Lucifer, and Vampire Weekend all collide in an apocalyptic fantasy. Whimsy meets the absurd as an end-times revelation pulses through this existential pop odyssey.

February 13 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

The Loneliness of Either, Or: A Requiem for Joan of Arc

Ali Dineen and Boxcutter Collective

Music composed and performed by Ali Dineen

Set Design and Puppetry by Sam Wilson

Puppetry by Joe Therrien, Darkin Brown, and Tom Cunningham

Where should we turn when our heroes and gods betray us? Blending gender, prophecy, and faith, The Loneliness of Either, Or: A Requiem for Joan of Arc is a musical meditation with original folk music for piano and chamber choir performed alongside an object theater puppet show that weaves history, politics, and personal experience.

