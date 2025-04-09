Fault Line Theatre to Launch 2025 Season With 8th Year of IRONS IN THE FIRE Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fault Line Theatre is launching their 15th Season. In 2025, Fault Line Theatre will continue developing new plays with their Irons in the Fire series, featuring a cohort of writers working on brand new plays in various stages of development.



This will be Fault Line’s 8th year developing plays through their Irons in the Fire program. The 2025 Irons in the Fire program will feature new plays by Liza Birkenmeier, Zackary Grady, Erica Jensen, Alex Lin, Nikki Massoud, Regan Moro, and Abigail C. Onwunali.



Irons in the Fire is Fault Line Theatre's year-round reading series of new plays in development. Every play and every playwright requires something a little different - so the format and timeline for each project is malleable, with the only requirement being a public sharing of the piece at some point in the process. Each reading is supported by a community event that brings the independent theatre community together in a meaningful way.



Fault Line Theatre’s mission is to create, develop, and produce socially relevant, character-driven plays for today’s audiences. They employ and collaborate with the best members of the artistic community, striving to both challenge veteran theatergoers and welcome those new to the art form.



The 2025 Irons in the Fire line-up includes:



Irons in the Fire 2025



Mr. Leather, 1976

By Zackary Grady

Directed by Ryan Dobrin



Presentation: Monday, May 19 at 6:30pm



After his long-term boyfriend suddenly breaks up with him, Glenn dives into the world of 1970s gay nightlife in NYC, hoping to erase the memory of his ex. However, when a new group of friends invites him to compete in a Men’s Leather Contest, Glenn is forced to confront the truth of his relationship head-on.



Tremolo

By Regan Moro

Directed by Sammy Zeisel



Presentation: Monday, June 16 at 6:00pm



Nicola, Con, Sorel, Paulie, Masha, Devyn, Alex, and Nina are old friends. Every summer they spend a week on Sorel and Paulie’s dock talking about theater and dykes and sex and aging and the loons that circle below. This is the last summer they’ll ever do this, but they don’t know that yet. Anyway. Tonight Con’s making everyone listen to their new play. (They seem better this year, right?)



A love song to ambition, art-making, and heartbreak, Tremolo is at once a radical queer reimagining of Chekhov’s “The Seagull” set on the dock of a dark lake; and a singular portrait of an intergenerational found family on the precipice of great loss.



IJU

By Abigail C. Onwunali

Directed by Jacob Basri



Presentation: Thursday, August 28 at 6:00pm



Chika never expected to meet something like it. A creature without eyes, without bones, without flesh—something that shouldn’t exist, yet does. Pulled from the sterile walls of her hospital room and into the unknown, she takes the creature home, determined to understand it. But life has a way of unraveling plans. As Chika battles her own struggles, she forgets the silent, hungry thing lurking in the shadows. Forgotten but not gone, the creature learns to survive—by any means necessary.



Blood and Milk

By Nikki Massoud

Directed by Sivan Battat



Presentation: Friday, October 10 at 6:00pm



A young nanny gets an unexpected diagnosis that forces her to weigh her desire to become a parent against her health, her lack of money, and the unhappiness she witnesses among the parents who employ her. As she struggles with the decision, violent protests erupt in her parents' home country and she begins to receive a series of supernatural visitations....



THE AMAZON

By Alex Lin

Directed by Aaron Rossini



Presentation: Friday, November 21 at 6:00pm



Joanie "THE AMAZON" Welcher is a disgraced pro-wrestling champ who's stuck flipping pancakes at Waffle House. Allison is a computer geek with little upper body strength who wants to start fighting. When credit card debt and a local amateur wrestling championship in South Florida make the unlikely pair of trainer and trainee, both women must fight tooth and nail to come out on top—or pay the consequences. THE AMAZON is a play of people living and surviving in femme bodies and our longings for, performance of, and limits of strength.



Black Friends

By Erica Jensen

Directed by Miranda Haymon



Presentation: Friday, December 5 at 6:00pm



Jessica was raised by white people. All of her friends are white. Everyone she works with is white. Jessica is Black. It’s 2022 at the height of DEI and Jessica is suddenly aware of how alone she is. She does what any reasonable identity-questioning lonely Black woman would do – she rents a Black Friend.



Untitled Play About Times Beach

By Liza Birkenmeier



Additional information to come.



Liza Birkenmeier (she/her) is the author of Grief Hotel, which premiered in Summerworks at Clubbed Thumb in 2023, and was remounted at The Public Theater in 2024, directed by Tara Ahmadinejad. (Obie Award, Drama League Nomination for Outstanding Production of a Play.) She was the 2019-2020 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Ars Nova where her play Dr. Ride’s American Beach House premiered, directed by KATIE BROOK. (Finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in Drama, New York Times Critics Pick.) F*ck7thGrade, a musical collaboration with Jill Sobule, premiered at the Wild Project in October 2022, and was remounted in 2023 and 2024. (Drama Desk Nomination and finalist for The Lambda Literary Award in Drama.) She is currently commissioned by The Civilians, MTC, and Concord/Sam French. She is a Macdowell, Yaddo, Millay, and Hambidge fellow, and a New Georges Affiliated Artist.





