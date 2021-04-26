Ars Nova Announces Vision Residency Programming From Jenny Koons

Ars Nova has announced its sixth slate of 2021 programming including four events curated by Jenny Koons as part the new Ars Nova Vision Residency program. All events will take place on Ars Nova Supra, a new streaming platform from Ars Nova that showcases some of New York City's most promising emerging artists and currently serves as the online home for the majority of Ars Nova presentations.

Designed to foreground Ars Nova's values through the creation of more equitable and power-sharing curatorial practices, the Vision Residency expands Ars Nova's artistic vision by inviting seven artist-curators to each program one month of events on Ars Nova Supra. Programming can include their own work as well as work by artists they champion and admire, with Ars Nova providing financial and staff resources to develop each piece. In addition to Koons, the 2020-2021 Vision Residents are Starr Busby, nicHi douglas, JJJJJerome Ellis, Raja Feather Kelly, David Mendizábal, and Rona Siddiqui.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "I feel so fortunate to get to share the curation of our season on Ars Nova Supra with this newly formed cohort. Bringing this incredible group of artists and thinkers into conversation about who and what will be featured on our platform this year expands our - and their - potential. The Ars Nova community has always thrived most when it is looking forward, and I am thrilled to discover where these visionaries will take us next."



Vision Resident Jenny Koons said, "Each artist's work pushes the boundary on how and why we participate online. They are actively seeking new and re-imagined ways to gather in community, fueled by invention and curiosity. They resist labels of 'virtual theater' and 'theater,' instead looking for elements of surprise, creation and beauty within a communal experience. Each of this month's events requires your active presence. Participation is the name of the game."

Jenny Koons's Vision Residency programming includes four events with $10 single tickets. Subscriptions to Ars Nova Supra livestream are available for $15 per month. Subscribers receive access to all monthly livestreams at one low price, plus exclusive on-demand access to the Ars Nova Supra library, where they can catch any shows they may have missed.

More details follow and can be found at https://arsnovanyc.com/SUPRA.

EVENT DETAILS

The AIR-Vengers

May 6 at 7 PM ET

An interactive air guitar exhibition

Curated & Hosted by Matt "Airistotle" Burns

Featuring Cindairella, Georgia Lunch, KitKat, The Marquis, Mom Jeans Jeanie, Nordic Thunder & Six String Sal

In Collaboration with ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective)

50 minutes; $10

Join us for a one-night-only Air Guitar Extravaganza! Hosted by two-time world champion, Matt "Airistotle" Burns, the evening features brand new stay-at-home performances by the best in the biz - including the current world champion, The Marquis, as well as every US Air Guitar National Champ since 2014 - plus a tutorial led by Airistotle himself, and a community air guitar jam for performers AND audience members! Hop off your couch, give your arms a stretch and let's rock.

Note: The AIR-Vengers is for everyone - age 0 to 100 - and takes place live on Zoom. Audience participation is welcomed: laugh, clap, and get loud for air guitar.



Trés | Tres

May 11 at 7:30 PM ET

A collaborative voyage through our own unknown

Created, Directed & Performed by Christopher Ash, Stacey Derosier & Vision Resident Jenny Koons

In Collaboration with ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective)

30 minutes; $10

An interactive visual meditation on home, journeys and the worlds we create for ourselves. This experience will invite you to engage with your surroundings in new and surprising ways.

Note: This event takes place live on Zoom and features audience participation. Additional details on how to participate will be emailed to all ticket buyers in the days leading up to the event.

RESILIENCE



May 14 at 7 PM ET

Connecting & persevering despite Zoom fatigue

Lead Artist, Director & Performer Alexandria Wailes

In collaboration with playwright Aimee Chou, filmmaker/actor Dickie Hearts, painter Joyce Hom, and artist Jubil Khan

In Collaboration with ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective)

45 minutes; $10

An exaggerated triptych revolving around solitude, self-care, communal spaces and Zoom fatigue, RESILIENCE encourages you to reflect upon your own experiences, participation and self-awareness, through the creativity of BIPOC Deaf artists.

Note: This event takes place live on Zoom and will be captioned for non-American Sign Language users.

Stranger Futures: A World-Building Game

May 20 & 21 at 7 PM ET

Imagination Practice in Deep Time

Created & Performed by Jessica Creane, Vision Resident Jenny Koons, Nehemiah Luckett & Tyler Thomas

In Collaboration with ViDCo (Virtual Design Collective)

60 minutes; $10

You're invited to engage in a communal game of imaginative thinking, to time travel and to experiment with new processes for dreaming: alone and in community. What if we spent time imagining new futures as a practice? As we organize and build, how do we become clearer about the dreams we are moving toward? Join us in excavating new language and possibilities for the future in this live participatory event to imagine utopia(s).

Note: This event takes place live on Zoom, and features audience participation. Additional details will be emailed to all ticket buyers in the days leading up to the event. A strictly limited quantity of tickets are available for this event.