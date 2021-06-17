Ars Nova Announces 2021â€“2022 Season and Return to In-Person Events

Ars Nova has announced details for its upcoming 2021-2022 season which marks a return to in-person events in two venues alongside a continuation of Ars Nova Supra, an online home for live broadcasts and original digital content. The 2021-2022 season begins at the Ars Nova Hub at 54th Street with the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical experience created collaboratively by director/developer P.S. has brought intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences, as they've received letters in real time sent between two childhood friends isolated from each other during the pandemic . And now, this correspondence culminates in a live and in-person unique theatrical event, running October-November 2021, that welcomes new audiences in addition to those who 've been following along at home. The 2021-2022 season begins at the Ars Nova Hub at 54th Street with the in-person culmination of P.S., a durational theatrical experience created collaboratively by director/developer Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry (both alumni of Ars Nova's Play Group). Since November 2020,has brought intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences, as they've received letterssent betweenisolated from each other during the pandemicandwelcomesin addition've been following along at home.

Ars Nova's Off-Broadway season at Greenwich House will include the highly anticipated return of Oratorio for Living Things, a world premiere commission by Obie Award-winner and 2015 & 2016 Ars Nova resident artist Heather Christian (Animal Wisdom), directed by Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans. Oratorio for Living Things will run March-April 2022, two years after the production's originally scheduled opening that was shut down on March 12, 2020, after two preview performances. Featuring 18 virtuosic singers and instrumentalists, Oratorio for Living Things strengthens Ars Nova's reputation as a producer of daring new forms of music theater (Great Comet, KPOP, Rags Parkland). Oratorio for Living Things won a 2021 Richard Rodgers Awards for Musical Theater.



Back at the Ars Nova Hub on 54th Street, over 50 live events will run from November 2021 through June 2022, including the 14th annual ANT Fest (June 2022). Ars Nova will also continue programming on its recently launched digital venue, Ars Nova Supra, with a mix of live broadcasts of in-person performances and original digital content from emerging artists. During the 2021-2022 season all one-night-only performances at the 54th Street Hub will be broadcast on Ars Nova Supra, a digital platform dedicated to showcasing some of New York City's most promising emerging artists.

On November 15, at Capitale, Ars Nova will host NOVA BALL 2021, the not-for-profit's annual blowout bash for its community of artists, alumni, and supporters. Full of surprises, this night of revelry raises crucial funds for Ars Nova's artistic programs, including its Fair Pay Initiative and Ticket Subsidy Program. Details to be announced at a later date.

Ars Nova's vast array of artistic programs to develop new work from promising emerging artists will continue during the 2021-2022 season. These include Play Group, Makers Lab, and Commissioning Programs as well as two programs launched during the pandemic: Vision Residency and CAMP, which will each welcome a new class of residents during this season.

Finally, as previously announced, Ars Nova remains committed to producing (pray), a sacred offering created by nicHi douglas, with music composed by Starr Busby & JJJJJerome Ellis, as part of its 2022-2023 season at Greenwich House. This Ars Nova commission is a meditation on the necessity and complexity of religion & spirituality for Black American womxn throughout history. Following the form of a Sunday Baptist church service, and embodied by a company of twelve intergenerational Black womxn and femme performers, (pray) seeks to offer joy-filled healing through a dynamic fusion of song, text and dance.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan commented, "As New York prepares to fully reopen, we can't wait to invite artists and audiences back into our physical spaces next season! While we've uncovered meaningful new ways to support and engage with our community from home, these past months have also underscored just how much the convivial socializing part of making theater fuels what we do. We're looking forward to sharing an eclectic season of offerings, rooted in a doubling down of our belief that radical support of artists is essential, accessibility via Ars Nova Supra is vital, and further expanding on which stories get told and how, are critical ways Ars Nova serves its community. We will emerge from this past year with a deeper understanding of our strengths and values as well as a firm commitment to pursue the many opportunities for learning and growth that have been uncovered. We look forward to engaging with you many times and in many ways, as we continue our work next season!"

