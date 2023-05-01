Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have announced additional performers for Out of Myself-Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist, held Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, at 95th Street) at 7:30pm.

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Frozen, Tootsie), Shereen Ahmed (A Man of No Importance, My Fair Lady), Marya Grandy (The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods), Mikaela Bennett (Daniel Fish's Most Happy Fella), Sam Simahk (Into the Woods) and Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), join previously announced performers including two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Pulitzer Prize finalist & Obie Award winner Eisa Davis, Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano, and Jason Gotay (Bring It On), alongside additional soloists and choral ensemble singers to be announced.

The concert will feature a dazzling range of Peter Foley's theater songs from The Hidden Sky, The Names We Gave Him, Bloom, Songs from an Unmade Bed, and more, including choral numbers and songs written for concert and cabaret. Grammy & Emmy Award winner Rob Berman will music supervise and conduct. Griffin Strout and Alexander Tom will serve as Associate Music Directors.

Peter Foley was an award-winning composer and lyricist who Stephen Sondheim described as "among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood." He wrote primarily for the theater but also for concert, cabaret, television, and film. Foley's songs have been performed in concert at Lincoln Center's American Songbook, Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, the New York Festival of Song, Symphony Space, Town Hall, Joe's Pub, and Feinstein's/54 Below. Peter received prestigious awards including a National Endowment for the Arts New American Works grant, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Stephen Sondheim Award, the Jonathan Larson Award, among others. His music is known for its originality, sophistication, beauty, and unique choral sound.

Prospect Theater Company presented the NYC premiere of Peter Foley and Kate Chisholm's musical The Hidden Sky in 2010.

Foley died in 2021 at age 54 after a 10-year battle with ocular melanoma, a rare cancer. The Peter Foley Music Project, a non-profit foundation, was created to further his artistic legacy. For more information please visit www.peterfoleymusic.org.

For tickets, and more information, please visit www.prospecttheater.org/peter-foley-music-project-concert.