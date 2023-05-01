Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY

The event is on Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space.

May. 01, 2023 Â 
Announces Additional Performers For OUT OF MYSELF - SONGS OF PETER FOLEY

Prospect Theater Company and the newly launched Peter Foley Music Project have announced additional performers for Out of Myself-Songs of Peter Foley, a concert celebrating the legacy of the late award-winning composer and lyricist, held Monday, June 5th at Peter Norton Symphony Space (2537 Broadway, at 95th Street) at 7:30pm.

Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (Frozen, Tootsie), Shereen Ahmed (A Man of No Importance, My Fair Lady), Marya Grandy (The Devil Wears Prada, Into the Woods), Mikaela Bennett (Daniel Fish's Most Happy Fella), Sam Simahk (Into the Woods) and Darron Hayes (Prospect's Notes From Now), join previously announced performers including two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin, Pulitzer Prize finalist & Obie Award winner Eisa Davis, Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico, Tony Award nominee Manoel Felciano, and Jason Gotay (Bring It On), alongside additional soloists and choral ensemble singers to be announced.

The concert will feature a dazzling range of Peter Foley's theater songs from The Hidden Sky, The Names We Gave Him, Bloom, Songs from an Unmade Bed, and more, including choral numbers and songs written for concert and cabaret. Grammy & Emmy Award winner Rob Berman will music supervise and conduct. Griffin Strout and Alexander Tom will serve as Associate Music Directors.

Peter Foley was an award-winning composer and lyricist who Stephen Sondheim described as "among the best of his generation at setting lyrics and writing music that evokes character and mood." He wrote primarily for the theater but also for concert, cabaret, television, and film. Foley's songs have been performed in concert at Lincoln Center's American Songbook, Kennedy Center's Millennium Stage, the New York Festival of Song, Symphony Space, Town Hall, Joe's Pub, and Feinstein's/54 Below. Peter received prestigious awards including a National Endowment for the Arts New American Works grant, the Richard Rodgers Award, the Stephen Sondheim Award, the Jonathan Larson Award, among others. His music is known for its originality, sophistication, beauty, and unique choral sound.

Prospect Theater Company presented the NYC premiere of Peter Foley and Kate Chisholm's musical The Hidden Sky in 2010.

Foley died in 2021 at age 54 after a 10-year battle with ocular melanoma, a rare cancer. The Peter Foley Music Project, a non-profit foundation, was created to further his artistic legacy. For more information please visit www.peterfoleymusic.org.

For tickets, and more information, please visit www.prospecttheater.org/peter-foley-music-project-concert.




Photos: Penny Arcades LONGING LASTS LONGER Opens At The Players Club
Photos: Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER Opens At The Players Club
On Thursday, April 27th White Horse Theater Company in association with Salt Pillar Productions presented the legendary Penny Arcade and her show Longing Lasts Longer at the prestigious private members club, The Players NYC (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003). The piece was written, conceived, and performed by Arcade, with design and direction by Steve Zehentner. 
Photos: First Look at Roundabouts PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal
Photos: First Look at Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal
Primary Trust begins preview performances on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023.
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater
Audible Theater's production of Michael Cruz Kayne's self-authored show Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, begins previews tonight, Friday, April 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.
Rattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Fellows
Rattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Fellows
Rattlestick Theater, in partnership with the Terrence McNally Foundation and Tom Kirdahy Productions, have announced the three (3) inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator fellows: Molly Bicks, HyoJeong Choi and Haygen-Brice Walker.

