Anjelica Fellini And Dennis Flanagan To Star In ROOM 204 At Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village will host Room 204, a new immersive theatrical experience starring Anjelica Fellini (Teenage Bounty Hunters, The French Dispatch) and Dennis Flanagan (Ozark, American Rust, Banshee). Marking the debut production of Zusammen Theatre Project, the show will begin performances September 18 and run through November 13, 2025.

Described as “Scenes from a Marriage meets Sleep No More,” Room 204 will reimagine William Gibson's Two for the Seesaw in a site-specific staging that places audiences directly inside one of Walker Hotel’s guest rooms. With only 10 seats available per performance, the production will invite audiences into the tumultuous affair of an unlikely pair, offering a raw and deeply personal encounter that blurs the line between theatre and lived experience.

Performances will take place every Thursday evening, with the hotel itself serving as the set. Located in the heart of Greenwich Village, Walker Hotel is known for its Art Deco design, original local artwork, and live jazz performances in the lobby by students from the New School.

Zusammen Theatre Project, a new female-led ensemble dedicated to staging work in nontraditional and donated community spaces, will use Room 204 to highlight its mission of making theatre more intimate and accessible. The company collaborates with small businesses and emphasizes gender equality, aiming to create new pathways for independent theatre in New York.

Cast and Creative Team

Anjelica Fellini is a New York–based performance and visual artist whose credits include Netflix's Teenage Bounty Hunters and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, with two films currently in post-production. She is also the creator of the photography series The Artist’s Stay.

Dennis Flanagan is a New York City–based actor and Rutgers BFA graduate. His screen work includes Ozark, American Rust, and Banshee. He is the founder of Apothecary Theater Company, which earned two New York Critics’ Picks, and is the author of the fantasy series Embie Rose, currently optioned for television by Lena Headey’s Peephole Productions.

About Walker Hotel Greenwich Village

Walker Hotel Greenwich Village is an Art Deco property located in one of New York’s most iconic neighborhoods. The 113-room hotel features artwork from local artists, live jazz in the lobby, and market-to-table cuisine at Society Café, led by Chef Nicholas McCann.

About Zusammen Theatre Project

Zusammen Theatre Project is an emerging ensemble dedicated to creating original and site-specific theatre in unconventional spaces. Founded as a female-led, gender equality–driven collective, the company aims to make independent theatre accessible to wider audiences by collaborating with small businesses and staging performances in nontraditional venues.