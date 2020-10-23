André De Shields To Guest Star In Virtual Play THREES

While the show premieres on October 24th, the stream will be available for viewing until December 1st.

Broadway legend and Tony Award-winning cast member of the hit musical Hadestown, André De Shields, will be making a surprise guest appearance in the virtual production of "Threes" starting this weekend. The visual radio play, directed by up and coming director Caitlin Arcand, is set to premiere on October 24th EDT via a live video stream. The comedy, written by playwright C.M. Baia is a collaboration between Ladyspike Media and professional theater actors from all over the country. The show is led by an all-female production team and features performers from New York, Connecticut, Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle. De Shields will take on the role of the mysterious Shady Nate, a paramount figure in the show's ending. He will take the stage alongside actors Nikole Rizzo, Russell Kohlmann, S Joe Downing, Jon-Michael Reese, Carolyn Paine, Eliza Greene-Smith, Randie Rae and Jon D'Acunto.

The show aims to bring back the joy of theater during these dark times and provide entertainment to theater-lovers right from their living room. Partial proceeds of the event will benefit artists in need during the COVID crisis. While the show premieres on October 24th, the stream will be available for viewing until December 1st.

For more information and to purchase tickets by donation, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/threes-a-visual-radio-play-tickets-122722053967

www.facebook.com/threestheplay

