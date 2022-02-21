Andréa Burns, Eden Espinosa & More to Star in Jaime Lozano's SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT Concert

Musical Theatre Composer, Jaime Lozano sold out his concert in 24 hours which will bring "Songs by an Immigrant" to the stage as a part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook series on April 15th, 2022 at 7:30pm. Lozano's show addresses the immigrant experience in the United States through a repertoire that explores diversity, inclusion, and building bridges through music and inspiration.

Jaime Lozano is a revolutionary musical theatre composer who can currently be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial feature film debut 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' alongside Jason Robert Brown, Tom Kitt and Stephen Schwartz, and other celebrated Broadway composers. Lozano will be joined onstage by his "Familia," an all-Latinx/Latino/Latine lineup of the best Broadway and Off-Broadway performers, along with a 10-piece band.

Onstage talent will include, Andréa Burns (On Your Feet!, In The Heights, Spielberg's West Side Story), Florencia Cuenca (A Never-Ending Line, Songs by an Immigrant), Nicholas Edwards (The Last Five Years, Frozen), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Rent), Javier Ignacio (Company), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet!), Marina Pires (On Your Feet! Ntal. Tour, Songs by an Immigrant) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story).

"Jaime Lozano is a thrilling new talent on the musical theater scene and if 'Songs by an Immigrant' is any indication, his will be a name we'll be hearing from...in all languages...for many years to come."

Heralded by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as "the next big thing" in musical theater, the latest work by Mexican composer-director Jaime Lozano, Songs by an Immigrant, is a show about diversity and integration. Following a series of sold-out downtown theater performances, the work takes its next step forward with a concert staging as part of Lincoln Center's American Songbook. Lozano portrays with candor the challenges of the first- and second-generation middle-class U.S. immigrant experience: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American dream, and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls. Lozano, both the evening's conductor and creator, will be joined onstage by his Familia, an all-star Latinx lineup of Broadway and Off-Broadway performers.

Jaime Lozano is a musical theatre composer who is a native of Monterrey, Mexico, and earned his BFA in Music and Composition from the School of Music at the Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León. He is the recipient of a full scholarship to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where he has the distinction of being the first Mexican to be accepted to and earn an MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Jaime is one of the five artists selected for the 2020-2022 Joe's Pub Working Group residency and one of the artists selected as part of The Civilians R&D Group 2020-2021.

For more information visit: https://www.lincolncenter.org/series/american-songbook/jaime-lozanoand39s-songs-by-an-immigrant

Photo Credit: Juan Rodrigo Llaguno