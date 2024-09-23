André de Shields to Kick Off Black Broadway Men's Spotlight Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The nonprofit organization Black Broadway Men will present its Spotlight Series which seeks to amplify the voices of those who have garnered luminous years of wisdom through their career in theatre. This initial month’s BBM SPOTLIGHT, hosted by Award Winning actor/Director DeMone Seraphin, opens with TONY AWARD Winner André de Shields who shares his passion, hopes and challenges in this exclusive intimate 60-minute live interview session.

Save the date and join in online Tuesday, September 24th at 6:30pm EST for this exciting event. You will find the live link at http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/spotlight.

About ANDRÉ DE SHIELDS: In a career spanning fifty-five years, André De Shields, at age 78, has distinguished himself as an unparalleled actor, activist, educator and philanthropist. Perennially known for his idiosyncratic, show-stopping performances in four legendary Broadway productions—The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Emmy Award), Play On! and The Full Monty—Mr. De Shields has achieved the status of “Broadway Deity” garnering Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk and Grammy Awards for his universally acclaimed role as Hermes, messenger to the gods, in Hadestown.

Credits: Image Design: Demetrius Kee / Video Editing – Brandon M. Weber

