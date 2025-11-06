Ana Gasteyer’s SUGAR & BOOZE A HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR to Play The Town Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Town Hall will present Ana Gasteyer’s Sugar & Booze “A Holiday Spectacular,” which will take place on Monday, December 15, 2025 at 7:00pm at The Town Hall.

Ana Gasteyer will perform favorites from Sugar & Booze, her 2019 album of seasonal favorites and holiday originals which topped numerous “Best Holiday Album” lists.

Ana Gasteyer said, “The only thing better than a holiday party is a holiday party with a horn section. Can’t wait to get back on stage and get festive!”

Ana Gasteyer’s Sugar & Booze “A Holiday Spectacular” is part of the 2025-2026 Season of The Town Hall Presents, celebrating Black Brilliance, Queer Icons, Girlhood, Animated Splendor, and Spiritual Inspirations.

is a celebrated musician, comedian, and actor known for her dynamic and versatile career across music, television, and Broadway. A natural performer with a powerhouse voice, she has captivated audiences for decades with her wit, warmth, and extraordinary talent.

Every holiday Ana delights fans nationwide with her cheeky holiday tour featuring tunes from her critically acclaimed album, Sugar & Booze. The retro-inspired album, which reached the Billboard Jazz Top 5, was called “an uproarious homage to Christmas albums of old” by Billboard. Both playful and soulful, the album showcases her formidable vocal chops and earned rave reviews from critics, with the Los Angeles Times noting, “’Were Frank, Dino or Sammy still with us, any or all would pounce on the delightfully swaggering title track.” In addition to her annual tour the album inspired an eight-episode Audible series featuring Maya Rudolph, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Dratch. Ana is also a celebrated jazz vocalist and songwriter, with her first album, I'm Hip, released in 2014. Her performances at New York's iconic Café Carlyle have earned high praise from The New York Times, which hailed her “strong singing voice that can stir up a storm.”

From 1996 to 2002, Ana was a beloved cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” where she created a host of iconic characters and impressions, including Bobbie Mohan-Culp, Margaret Jo, and her memorable takes on Martha Stewart and Céline Dion. She recently revisited some of these characters and more as a heavily featured and buzzy part of both the Emmy-winning SNL50: The Anniversary Special and SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Ana’s versatility extends to both television and film. She starred as Katherine Hastings in NBC’s “American Auto” and was a series regular on TBS’s “People of Earth.” Her numerous television credits include celebrated turns on “The Goldbergs,” “Lady Dynamite,” “Suburgatory,” and “The Good Wife.” She reunited with Maya Rudolph in Apple TV+’s “Loot” and showcased her creative prowess as the co-writer, executive producer, and star of Comedy Central’s “A Clüsterfünke Christmas,” a hilarious parody of Hallmark holiday movies. She also appeared in Fox’s live musicals, Grease: Live! and A Christmas Story Live!, and captivated audiences as "The Tree" on “The Masked Singer.”

A seasoned Broadway veteran, Ana has dazzled on stage in productions such as Wicked (as Elphaba), The Threepenny Opera, and the 2024 Broadway revival of Once Upon a Mattress. Her additional stage credits include originating the role of Debra in the Tony Award-winning Kimberly Akimbo at Manhattan Theatre Club and portraying Miss Hannigan in a sold-out production of Annie at the Hollywood Bowl.

Whether she's belting out a holiday classic, commanding the Broadway stage, or delivering biting satire on screen, Ana Gasteyer continues to charm audiences with her extraordinary range and undeniable talent.