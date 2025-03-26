American Sing-Song to Present HOLE! at Edinburgh Fringe And The Bell House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers Nelson & Tao, in association with Indigo Productions will present world premiere of HOLE!, an irreverent 70-minute musical by American Sing-Song, the creative duo of Jake Brasch and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper.

Directed by RJ Tolan, HOLE! stars Brasch and Leonhard-Hooper as hundreds of characters in a hilarious saga of cults, butt plugs, and divine reckoning. The show will storm the Edinburgh Fringe Festival at Underbelly Cowgate's Belly Button venue from July 31 to August 24, 2025, with daily performances at 8:20 p.m. local time.

Ahead of that, select NYC performances kick off May 10 at The Bell House in Brooklyn (doors at 7:00 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets for the NYC shows are on sale now, with Edinburgh Fringe tickets available soon via the official site.

HOLE! is an absurd, heartfelt explosion of theater magic about a strict Nebraskan cult who believe they must wear butt plugs at all times or God will suck them up, ass first, to burn on the face of the sun. It turns out, they're right. The survivors of the Great Sucking? The cult members and anyone else who happened to be wearing a butt plug at the time.

Two young men from the cult embark on a cross-country adventure, discovering each other and the meaning of HOLE! in a queer, musical blast which is as ridiculous as it is profound. "The delightful mix of soaring harmonies, outrageous comedy, brazen naughtiness, and deeply humane sincerity is a rare thrill," says Tolan.

Producers Benjamin Nelson and David Thomas Tao, alongside UK General Manager Indigo Productions, commented, "Jake and Nadja have crafted a staggeringly complete musical that's unhinged, hilarious, and deeply heartwarming. We're thrilled to bring their original vision to Edinburgh. Come for the concept, stay for the earworms."

American Sing-Song (A.S.S.) is the audacious duo of Brasch and Leonhard-Hooper, who write and perform 20-million-dollar musicals with an electric keyboard and trash they found on the street. Following NYC gigs at Ars Nova and a sold-out December showing at CAVEAT, HOLE! heads to The Bell House, a 1920s warehouse turned Brooklyn hotspot. From July 31 to August 24, A.S.S. presents: HOLE! lands at Underbelly Cowgate, an intimate Old Town Fringe staple known for its quirky vibe and lively bars.

"HOLE! is a musical that should have 40 cast members and a 24 piece orchestra, but instead will be performed by two deranged freaks with a dream," says Brasch.

"We are so excited to share HOLE with ever growing audiences around the world. Wherever we are, we promise to show you HOLE like you've never seen it before," says Leonhard-Hooper.

