Amas Musical Theatre Postpones 'Dare To Be Different' Festival at A.R.T./New York Theatres

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) announced today that due to the ongoing issues regarding Covid, they are postponing the fourth year of "Dare To Be Different," a festival of new musicals and special events which was to run from January 27 - February 18, 2022 at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street). For more information, please visit www.amasmusical.org.

In a statement, Donna Trinkoff, Amas Artistic Producer said: "As optimistic as we wanted to be, we cannot ignore the rising statistics that are currently beleaguering our city and our beloved industry. First and foremost, we want to keep our company and our artists safe and in good health. We want our audiences to feel safe as well and happy to return to the theatre and participate in the activities at Amas. We remain committed to presenting the shows that were represented in the Festival, and once things have settled down, we will reschedule these exciting new musicals."

Amas Musical Theatre (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.