Alyssa Williams' New Musical TWO THOUSAND MILES Comes To NYC This March

The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

After a triumphant presentation at Viera Studio's Santos Dantin Theater at the John & Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Orlando Florida, TWO THOUSAND MILES, written and conceived by Alyssa Williams will make its New York debut with a special industry presentation, at Open Jar Studios on Friday, March 15. OPEN JAR STUDIOS is located at 1601 BROADWAY, 11th Floor, NYC, (Broadway& 48th Street - Enter on 48th).

"Two Thousand Miles" is a compelling musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. We follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend, Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and theunbreakable bonds of friendship.

Two Thousand Miles is written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams with Music & Lyrics by Hans Zanger, Additional Material to Book and Lyrics by Jaclyn Nash, Additional Music & Lyrics by Matt DeMaria, and Additional Music by Taylor Guttadauro. 



