Alight Theater Guild Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Alight Theater Guild to present a virtual adaptation of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, streaming from December 21, 2020 through January 15, 2021 via alighttheater.org.

In this brand new, fully realized production created for all ages, Alight Theater Guild adapts this holiday classic for this time, made to be enjoyed in the safety of home. Filmed entirely remotely by utilizing green screen technology, actors, puppets, shadow puppetry and stop-motion, this inventive version was created to provide a theatrical experience in our unique time of holidays in quarantine.

The production was adapted and co-directed by Courtney Bottomley and Jonathan Zautner and features Courtney J. Boddie, Madison Bottomley, Baree Frigon, Jake Frigon, Val Cabral, Joey Carlesimo, Annie Crowley, Christina D. Eskridge, Maxwell Evrard, Lyndsey McAdams, Amanda Molitor, Johnny Nichols Jr., Shlomit Oren-Ross, Jamie Roach, Dori Robinson, David Ross, and Elena Snow-Evrard. Michael Kimm was the editor of the film

In the spirit of the power of generous giving, the production will stream for free with the option to donate to a fund that will be divided between three charitable organizations that are important to the cast and crew: the Native American Rights Fund, Meals on Wheels, and Harriet's Apothecary. 100% of donations will be given to these organizations.

To receive the free link to A CHRISTMAS CAROL, visit alighttheater.org.

Alight Theater Guild, a 501(c)(3) organization was formed in 2019 to advance compelling theatrical endeavors that showcase the diversity of our ever-changing world in order to build strong artists whose work creates empathy, challenges the status quo and unites communities.