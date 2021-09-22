Alexis Floyd, Lee Hubilla and Rubio Qian to Star in Ars Nova's P.S.



Ars Nova has announced casting and creative team details for the in-person culmination of P.S., created collaboratively by director Teddy Bergman (KPOP) and playwrights Sam Chanse and Amina Henry. P.S. is a unique theatrical event that begins at home and culminates October 7-23 in-person at Ars Nova. Audiences who missed the durational, epistolary experience can download podcasts of the correspondence prior to attending the culminating event. P.S. will also be available to stream on Ars Nova Supra from October 25-November 20.

Since November 2020, P.S. has delivered intimate storytelling directly into the hands of audiences, as they've received letters between two characters corresponding in real-time as the world changed all around us. Now, Ona and Bea's story concludes in a unique multimedia theatrical event that begins in your home and ends on our stage.

The creative team for P.S. includes letters materials & scenic design by dots, costume design by Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Christopher Darbassie, movement consulting by Sunny Hitt, stage management by Devin Fletcher, assistant stage management by Kalen Sierra Hughes and casting by The Telsey Office/ Destiny Lily CSA.

Founding Artistic Director Jason Eagan said, "From the moment P.S. began as episodic storytelling told through letters, we have been anticipating coming back together for a related in-person experience shared on our stage. The talented artists involved, who are expanding on what P.S. has been to letter readers for the past year, have crafted an experience that welcomes audiences back to Ars Nova as we all reenter theaters in a changing world, where reflection and connection are more important than ever before. Oh, thank you, dear artists and theater lovers, for filling Ars Nova with creativity and spirit again. We can't wait to see you all!"

In-person performances of P.S. will take place October 7-23 at the Ars Nova, located at 511 West 54th Street in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Tuesday, October 12 which also serves as the official opening. Performances take place Monday-Saturday at 7pm and 8:30 PM with additional performances on Saturdays at 2pm & 3:30pm.

Tickets to P.S. are currently on sale at arsnovanyc.com and by calling 212-352-3101. Audiences can experience the show in-person for $15 or stream it online on Ars Nova Supra beginning October 25 for $10. Become a subscriber to Supra for $15 a month and gain access to Ars Nova's Supra library, with dozens of shows from the last season available to stream.