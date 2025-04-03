Alana Raquel Bowers Joins Producing Team for THE BLACK WOLFE TONE at Irish Rep

Alana Raquel Bowers has joined the team as Associate Producer of the World Premiere of The Black Wolfe Tone at Irish Rep, written by and starring Kwaku Fortune (It’s Cool In The Shade) and directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey (Belfast Girls). The Black Wolfe Tone begins previews May 1, 2025, in Irish Rep’s W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre, with an opening night set for May 8, for a limited run through June 1, 2025.



“Having participated in the first two Transatlantic Projects, it’s so thrilling that we have taken these new pieces across the Atlantic, workshopped them, and now The Black Wolfe Tone will have its World Premiere on Irish Rep’s stage—a huge milestone for the Transatlantic Commissions Program, and a testament to what we have achieved thus far,” said Alana Raquel Bowers. “Knowing that this production will be the first of its kind, the first production written by a Black artist to be produced at Irish Rep, makes me so excited for what kinds of opportunities this project will open up in the future. I am honored to be part of expanding that cultural conversation and welcoming new voices into the canon.”



The Black Wolfe Tone is a thrilling new play about identity, raging against the machine, and how young men deal or don’t deal with the darkness. A fast-paced journey that interrogates our culture of silence, the mind, and growing up mixed race in Ireland. At its heart, it’s about a young boy seeking forgiveness: the inner child wanting only to be acknowledged, loved, and held.



The Black Wolfe Tone was developed in partnership with Fishamble: The New Play Company. It first had a reading at Irish Rep during the 2023 Transatlantic Commissions program and received further development, culminating in a staged reading in 2024 as part of the Transatlantic Commissions Residency Program. Following the run at Irish Rep, The Black Wolfe Tone will be presented in Dublin, Ireland.



The Black Wolfe Tone is supported by Culture Ireland, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.



The Black Wolfe Tone will feature scenic & costume design by Maree Kearns (Class), lighting design by Adam Honoré (Purlie Victorious), and sound design by Denis Clohessy (KING). Mary Garrigan (Belfast Girls) is the Production Stage Manager.



The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesdays at 2pm & 7pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there will no performances Wednesday May 7 at 2pm and Thursday May 8.

