Aktionstheater Ensemble To Play AMT THEATER For Limited Run

AMT Theater will present the World famous Aktionstheater Ensemble for a three performance limited run October 28th and 29th. Shows are 7pm on the 28th and 2 and 7pm on the 29th. Tickets are $35 for the public, $25 for seniors and students. In light of the world wide political tension pervading the air these days, the actors of Vienna's aktionstheater ensemble struggle desperately with daily challenges in one of their "radical art performances" (Austrian Broadcasting Corporation). Ultimately arriving at the question of the meaning of their own existence and the meaningfulness of their work, i.e. theater, in the manner of aktionstheater's brand of theatrical therapy.

In this roller coaster of emotions, a combination of spoken and choreographed theater, the actors work with seemingly absurd breaks: references to Austria's inglorious past, but also to the inglorious international present, alternate with merciless self-accusations by the performers to create the play.

The aktionstheater ensemble and its director and author Martin Gruber have been awarded several prizes, including the Austrian Art Prize for Performing Arts and the prestigious Nestroy Prize.

Cast: Isabella Jeschke, Andreas Jähnert, Thomas Kolle, Kirstin Schwab, Tamara Stern, Benjamin Vanyek Live music: Andreas Dauböck, Ernst Tiefenthaler, Emanuel Preuschl, Jean Philipp Viol Concept/ Staging: Martin GruberText: Martin Gruber, aktionstheater ensemble Music: Andreas Dauböck Stage/ Costume: Valerie LutzVideo installation: Resa LutDramaturgy/ Production: Martin OjsterAssistant directing: Sanna HufskyGraphics: Martin PlatzgummerMedia contact: Gerhard Breitwieser​