Adelphi Orchestra's 67th Season Of 'Music For All' Inspired By Major League Baseball

The Adelphi Orchestra launches its 67th Season of "Music for All" on October 24 at 2 PM with a return to live performance and a nod to America's National Pastime, for their traditional Fall Classic concert, entitled "A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal." The Adelphi Orchestra's Season Opening Concert will take place in New York City, produced by Musae in association with St. John's in the Village and Denise Marsa Productions, utilizing Musae's innovative 360-degree, immersive technology platform. Concert tickets range from $5-$100 and can be purchased online at www.musae.me/adelphi/experiences/827/rebirth.

Inspired by Major League Baseball's bold solution to 2020 season play, the orchestra decided to "re-imagine" itself by taking a page out of MLB's playbook. Adopting what appeared to be a sensible approach to performance in the face of choosing to go forward rather than canceling an entire year, the orchestra embraced MLB's season strategy and determined to play live, without an audience, with real-time broadcast via live-streaming to their established New Jersey and New York audiences.

A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal will feature works by Wagner and Beethoven with rookie superstar guest soloists: the acclaimed violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer and Oliver Neubauer, violinist, winner of the 2020 Adelphi Orchestra College Competition Prize. "A Celebration of Rebirth & Renewal" has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

Bereft of their New Jersey performance venue, due to restrictions imposed by COVID-19, the Adelphi Orchestra's 2020-2021 Season continues with a series of "road trip" performances during November, March, April, May and June taking place in Northern New Jersey and NYC. Each of the following performances and featured collaborations will be performed live and live-streamed. Concert Programs for each performance will be made available to audiences and stakeholders on the Adelphi Orchestra website www.adelphiorchestra.org

