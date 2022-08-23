Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Abingdon Theatre Company Announces 30th Season Featuring an Off-Broadway Premiere & More

Abingdon Theatre Company Announces 30th Season Featuring an Off-Broadway Premiere & More

Next spring, ATC will present ‘Leaving Brooklyn’ by Jeff Mandels. The production will be directed by Tony Nominee Bill Russell.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced details for their upcoming 30th Season, including one Off-Broadway premiere, a new season of Around The Table Readings, the return of their downtown cabaret series Broadway on the Bowery, and a new season of ATC's popular One Night Only series. Next spring, ATC will present 'Leaving Brooklyn' by Jeff Mandels. The production will be directed by Tony Nominee Bill Russell and executive produced by Tony Award-winning producer Jim Kierstead.

"I am honored to be at the helm of Abingdon as we celebrate such a momentous occasion as thirty years of producing brave new work." said Chad Austin, Artistic Director of ATC.

'Leaving Brooklyn' is set in 1955 and plays out against the backdrop of the Dodger's run-up to their first ever World Series Championship. The Feldmans are a typical blue-collar Brooklyn family in Eisenhower's America. Lee, the dad, was a minor league ballplayer. Now, he cobbles together construction jobs to support his wife, Dot, and their two sons, Paul and Danny. Paul inherited his dad's athletic abilities and has been invited (unbeknownst to the family) to a Dodgers spring training camp. Danny, the younger son, is wheelchair-bound and will never be able to play ball. This is a funny, gritty and poignant coming-of-age tale.

This season, ATC will continue their downtown cabaret series with Broadway on the Bowery: An Evening With Judy, which will celebrate the music of Judy Garland. The evening will be directed by Austin. "I look forward to welcoming our patrons back to the theatre and shining a light on many remarkable artists this season," said Austin.

Selections for both ATC's One Night Only and Around the Table Series will be announced later on in the season. To kick off their season, Abingdon will start with a celebration of the work of Tony Award winner David Zippel at their annual gala on October 24th.

Abingdon Theatre Company was formed in 1993 by a group of theatre artists, eager for ongoing collaboration and greater control over their creative lives. Now, 30 years later, Abingdon has collaborated with over 200 playwrights including Tony Award Winner, V (Formerly Eve Ensler), Philip Dawkins, David Greenspan, Anne Bogart, James Lecesne, Michael Weller, Dominque Fishback, Charles Mee and many more. In recent years their annual galas have honored artists such as Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Murphy and Andrew Lippa. Recent productions include the New York Premieres of both Fruit Trilogy and The Gentleman Caller and the critically acclaimed Drama Desk Nominee, Get On Your Knees. The company provides a safe home where playwrights, directors and actors can collaborate within a supportive and nurturing environment. They search for stories about the human experience that reflect our social, political, historical and cultural diversity. They are acutely aware of the theatre's power to unite disparate population groups through stories about common human interests and strive to shed light on a variety of perspectives.

For more information visit: www.abingdontheatre.org


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Playwrights Horizons Announces Commissions of New Work by Dave Harris, Mia Chung & MorePlaywrights Horizons Announces Commissions of New Work by Dave Harris, Mia Chung & More
August 22, 2022

Playwrights Horizons has announced its most recent slate of commissioned artists, providing crucial support to today’s most imaginative writers, and to the realization of works that will shape the future of the American theater.
John Lithgow to Direct World Premiere of Douglas McGrath's EVERYTHING'S FINE Off-BroadwayJohn Lithgow to Direct World Premiere of Douglas McGrath's EVERYTHING'S FINE Off-Broadway
August 22, 2022

Everything’s Fine, a world premiere autobiographical one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow, will open Thursday, October 13, 2022 for a limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre.
Francois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins & More to Star in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public TheaterFrancois Battiste, Tonya Pinkins & More to Star in A RAISIN IN THE SUN at The Public Theater
August 22, 2022

The Public Theater has announced casting for the upcoming revival of A RAISIN IN THE SUN written by Lorraine Hansberry and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara. The cast of A RAISIN IN THE SUN will include Francois Battiste (Walter Lee Younger), Tonya Pinkins (Lena Younger), and more.
Red Bull Theater to Kick Off 2022-23 Season With HISPANIC GOLDEN AGE CLASSICS - LOPE DE VEGARed Bull Theater to Kick Off 2022-23 Season With HISPANIC GOLDEN AGE CLASSICS - LOPE DE VEGA
August 22, 2022

RED BULL THEATER has announced that the 2022-’23 Season will kick off with Hispanic Golden Age Classics - Lope de Vega. Presented in collaboration with Diversifying the Classics | UCLA, this three-part series of events will focus on Lope de Vega and his play The Capulets and the Montagues (Castelvines y Monteses).
Photos: First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-BroadwayPhotos: First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-Broadway
August 22, 2022

Production photos are now available for the New York City premiere of  HYPROV starring Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) and Hypnotist Extraordinaire Asad Mecci opening Monday, August 22 at 7:00 pm. Get a first look at the photos here!