AWKARD TEENAGE YEARS to be Presented in July at UNDER St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York in collaboration with Pale Girl Productions will present the July installment of their bi-monthly comedy storytelling show, Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, July 7 at 7:30pm at UNDER St. Marks. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at https://tickets.frigid.nyc/event/6897:26/ . The performance will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.

True stories about the most gloriously awkward times in our lives - our teenage years! Awkward Teenage Years brings you the best storytellers in NYC to relive their joys and traumas for your entertainment - let's laugh and reminisce together! Enjoy tales of first loves gone wrong, failing the big test, finding your tribe, learning hard lessons, and most importantly - coming of age.

Awkward Teenage Years on Wednesday, May 7th will be hosted by Will Clegg (NYC Fringe, Risk!) and feature stories by Dave Kalema (Moth Grandslam Champion), Ronna Levy (Stories From the Stage), Rita Rigano (Story Collider), Mikayla Sherfy (Broads in the Attic), and Devan Sandiford (Moth Radio Hour).

Comments