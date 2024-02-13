AUSTEN'S PRIDE To Release Full Live Album From Carnegie Hall

A full live recording of the music from the critically-acclaimed new musical Austen's Pride will be released, due to popular demand, in June 2024. The album will feature the star-studded cast from the recent concert at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

To date, two singles from the musical have been released on streaming platforms with four additional singles to be released once a month over the next four months. Austen fans who would like a sneak preview of the full album can receive a digital Valentine's Day 24-hour streaming link by visiting the Austen's Pride website and entering their email address to receive a special code on or before Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

“Given the tremendous enthusiasm following the release of our first single, we have made the decision to release the full live recording from our recent Carnegie Hall Concert, featuring the music from the Austen's Pride score performed by a glittering cast and a stunning 24-piece orchestra this June. In the meantime, we're also thrilled to release another single, ‘Darcy's Letter' this Friday. We are incredibly proud of the concert performance and are excited to be able to share this musical love letter with Austen fans worldwide,” said producer R. Erin Craig.”

The full recording of Austen's Pride – A New Musical of Pride and Prejudice will be released to all streaming platforms on Friday, June 28, 2024 in celebration of the one year anniversary of the star-studded concert performed at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City. New singles will be released each month leading up to the full release, starting with “Darcy's Letter,” featuring Mamie Parris (Austen), Olivia Hernandez (Elizabeth Bennet), Andrew Samonsky (Darcy), Jason Gotay (Wickham), and company, this Friday, February 16, 2024. Previously released singles include “When I Fall in Love,” performed by Parris and Hernandez, and “Not Romantic,” performed by Parris and Cait Martin. All music from Austen's Pride can be found on the show's website, here and everywhere music is streaming.

Austen's Pride features a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs with orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs and additional vocal arrangements by Lindsay Warren Baker. The musical features direction by Igor Goldin, choreography by Lisa Shriver, and musical direction by Matt Perri. The 24-piece live orchestra for the concert at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City was conducted by Perri.

In this extraordinary new musical of “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen's Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world's stages.

The cast for Austen's Pride at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall featured Mamie Paris as Jane Austen, Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet, Andrew Samonsky as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Etai Benson as Charles Bingley, Delphi Borich as Lydia Bennet, Kaitlyn Davidson as Mary Bennet, Katie Dixon as Kitty Bennet / Georgiana Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins / Mr. Gardiner, Jason Gotay as George Wickham / Tom Lefroy, Marina Kondo as Caroline Bingley / Mrs. Gardiner, Emilie Kouatchou as Jane Bennet, Cait Martin as Cassandra / Charlotte Lucas, Kevyn Morrow as Mr. Bennet, Michele Ragusa as Mrs. Bennet, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. The ensemble included Matt Gibson, Cameron Loyal, Angel Lozada, and Lucas Thompson.

This live recording of Austen's Pride is produced by R. Erin Craig, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Simon Matthews and Fitzwilliam LLC. The recording team includes Simon Matthews (mix), Maxwell Garcia (sound engineer), Justin Stasiw (recording engineer), and Cassy Givens (live mix engineer).

Austen's Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Also directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice' with the author's personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen's Pride captures the lilt of Austen's language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen's Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of CT in Ridgefield, CT.

For more information on Austen's Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.