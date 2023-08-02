ALT-HAMLET Satire Inspired By Shakespeare Classic to Premiere In September at Players Theatre

Silver Glass Productions will present the World Premiere of alt-Hamlet, a carnivalesque/grotesque new black comedy with characters and situations loosely inspired by Shakespeare's classic drama, written and directed by Suzanne Willett. Perforamances begin September 7 at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre.

In alt-Hamlet, pregnant twin sisters Susan, an economics major, and Bella, a psychology major, are called home to Hamlet from Berkley after their Mother is found dead. As they uncover the true story behind her death, their concepts of worth are challenged. Soon they spiral down into a cancel culture contest with deadly consequences only to realize the economics of being a woman. A comedy.

"alt-Hamlet is my response to the Dodd Supreme Court decision," notes playwright Suzanne Willett. "It's not just an adaptation of Hamlet, but an indictment of the legally imposed restrictions on women's bodies."

alt-Hamlet stars Alessandro Caronna, Yuliya Donovan, Davon Howard, Leah Barker, Miranda Renée, Katy Shafer and Emily Ann Banks. The production team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Lara Knopf (props), Gabrielle Marino (costumes), Olivia Fletcher (stage manager), and Javere Green (assistant stage manager).

Suzanne Willett is a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, a Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, Bridge Award, Women's Works Short Play Lab and Fresh Ground Pepper Play Ground Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: Quantum Debt, a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics (Players Theatre, 2022); Life (Players Theatre, 2019); Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018); Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2017); Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017); Fall Pieces (Dixon Place, 2015); Tompkins '88, a play about the Tompkins Square Park Riot (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); and Robert McIntyre, about man's struggle with his paralyzed hand (Manhattan Rep 2014). She has received a Players Theatre Residency, an LMCC Creative Engagement and ART NY Space Grant for her work. MFA in Playwriting, Hollins University. Member: Dramatist Guild, 29th St. Playwrights Collective.

Silver Glass Productions was founded in 2009 with a mission to develop and produce socially relevant theatre from a unique perspective that promotes community dialogue. Past productions include Chaos/Absolute Zero; Life, an exploration of artificial intelligence; City Sounds, about the changing soundscape of NYC during the pandemic; and the New Seeds Festival of new works. The company also conducts periodic experimental theatre writing workshops and was the recipient of a 2020 Creative Engagement grant from Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. For more information, visit www.silverglassprods.org.

alt-Hamlet runs September 7 - 24, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Tickets are $50 - $72. For tickets and more information, visit Click Here (https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1155825).




