ALBEMARLE Will Have a Reading at New Dramatists

New Dramatists hosts an alumni reading of OBIE-winner Caridad Svich's new play ALBEMARLE starring Jess Barbagallo (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Lyric Theatre; Orange Julius, Rattlestick Theatre), Vivia Font (Recent Alien Abductions, Soho Rep), and Stephanie Weeks (Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City, Netflix/NBC Universal) on March 26, 2020 at 3 PM at New Dramatists in New York City under the direction of Jessi D. Hill (Open, All for One/The Tank; Surely Goodness & Mercy, Keen Company)

Playwright Will Arbery (Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Playwrights Horizons) says "Albemarle worked its way into my heart in the most surprising of ways. Intimate and epic. Unpredictable and oddly familiar. Sometimes I felt like "I," in love + beaten up + confused. And sometimes I felt like "You," stuck in a perpetual blank "..." Love this play." Director Graham Schmidt, founder of Breaking String Theater Company, has said of the play "Svich operates at the height of her powers with this song of teenage longing and bravado that aches and swells while rocking out, or "kicking the world fantastic." Albemarle kicks, that's for sure. The text - intricate, offbeat, simple - yields up a polyvocal world of remarkable variety and depth. It's a joy for actors, and a true gem of a new play."

Albemarle is described by Svich as a "sorta sequel" to her NNPN Rolling World Premiere play RED BIKE. In the play, a figure named I lives in Mine's house in a town in the edge-lands. I Misses You but won't tell anyone. It's Sunday. And last night was a drunken night. This night is going to be the same, but different, on account of a badger and a mysterious opera palace and some other things. How do we come of age when we come of age? How do we live in a movie when we're IRL?

Caridad Svich (Playwright) received a 2018 Tanne Foundation Award, the 2013 National Latino Playwriting Award for Spark, the 2013 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award for Guapa, the 2012 OBIE for Lifetime Achievement, and the 2011 American Theatre Critics Association Primus Prize for The House of the Spirits, based on Isabel Allende's novel. Her play Town Hall premieres at Red Tape Theatre in Chicago in May 2020, and her play Ushuaia Blue receives its world premiere at the Contemporary American Theatre Festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia in July 2020. Her first independent feature film, as co-screenwriter, Fugitive Dreams, based on her play Fugitive Pieces, has completed production. It is directed by Jason Neulander and stars April Matthis, Robbie Tann, Scott Shepard, O-Lan Jones and features a special appearance by David Patrick Kelly. Her most recent book is on Mitchell & Trask's Hedwig and the Angry Inch (4th Wall Series, Routledge, 2019).

ALBEMARLE is presented as an alumni reading at New Dramatists on March 26, 2020 at 3 PM in their Studio space at 424 West 44th Street, NY, NY 10036. Tel: 212-757-6960. Seating is limited. Reservations are encouraged at the following link: https://newdramatists.secure.force.com/ticket/#sections_a0F3m00000zj6ijEAA.

For more information about this reading, visit https://newdramatists.org/events/2020-03-26/albemarle-caridad-svich





