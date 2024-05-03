Moliere In The Park's NY Premiere Of THE MISER Opens Tonight

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molière in the Park's New York premiere of The Miser is presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside, and in collaboration with Brooklyn Public Library.

The Miser is translated and adapted by David Chambers, and directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The Miser runs through May 19, 2024 for 21 performances in a limited engagement at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center in Brooklyn. Enter at 171 East Drive between Ocean Avenue and Lincoln Road.

Step into a world of biting absurdity and timeless truths with Molière in the Park's The Miser, re-imagined for today's world. Written in 1668 and presented upward of 2,500 times over the next 350 years at the Comédie Française alone, The Miser is Molière's most successful play, both in France and internationally.

With this production, MIP will once again reinvent Molière for today's world while also keeping with their desire to stay true to the original French. They will both lean into non-traditional casting choices, including casting women in male roles and swapping genders, to highlight persistent biases, deconstruct existing power dynamics, and look into the barrel of existential paranoia and greed. Additionally, with the permission of David Chambers, certain passages will be revised employing direct translation from the original French.

Harpagon, a newly widowed geezer, consumed by fear of losing his wealth, will do anything to save his fortune. When he announces that he has found love again and is ready to wed, the ultimate rebellion begins. Through a series of outlandish events and misunderstandings, the entire household is forced to face the true cost of Harpagon's folly before they see the light again.

The cast includes Mayaa Boateng as Marianne (Fairview at Soho Rep & TFANA, Merry Wives with Shakespeare in the Park), Alana Raquel Bowers as Cleante (Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway, What to Send Up When It Goes Down at A.R.T./New York Theatres), Francesca Faridany as Harpagon (The Empress with RSC, The Half-life of Marie Curie with Audible, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time on Broadway), Lisa Gorlitsky as Maitre Jacques (CBS's "FBI," Lifetime's "The Twelve Days of Christmas"), Lakisha May as Frosine (Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway, Skeleton Crew on Broadway), Ismenia Mendes as Elise (Marys Seacole with LCT3, Troilus & Cressida with Shakespeare in the Park), Daniel Pearce as LaFleche/Anselme (25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway, Hamlet with Shakespeare in the Park), and Calvin Leon Smith as Valere (Fat Ham on Broadway, The Animal Kingdom at The Connelly Theater).

Produced by MIP Co-Founding Executive Producer Garth Belcon. The production team includes Marie Yokoyama (Set Design), Stoli Stolnack (Light Design), two-time Emmy Award nominee Paul Brill (Composer), Jessica Irvin (Costume Design), Madison Lane (Production Stage Manager) and Deanna Kahn (ASM).

Molière in the Park's Board President Kaliswa Brewster says, "We are thrilled to be able to bring our third free production to Brooklyn's backyard, Prospect Park. This year, we are aiming to reach 7,000 individuals, for many of whom, experiencing theater will be a first. In this time of division and unrest, we believe that live theater can unite and heal. Molière's plays written in France 350 years ago may seem like unlikely vehicles to look at the social and political issues of our times but surprisingly, they always question, confront, provoke and demand that we pay attention. Rather than preach, they hold up a mirror and ask us to look, and laugh. Brooklyn is a microcosm of The United States and of the global world, it is home to every type of person, from every culture and every background. MIP's goal is to break through the silos and foster community across all of our micro groups. What does it look like to create a theater space where everyone feels welcome and at home? We believe it looks like Molière in the Park - where people from all walks of life are sitting together shoulder to shoulder, breathing the same air, laughing and reflecting, together."

Performances are Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm and at 8pm. Matinees on Wednesdays on May 8 at 11am and May 15 at 3pm. Tickets are free to the public. To reserve visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-contemporary-version-of-molieres-most-successful-comedy-tickets-864030196577.

A special opening night benefit performance takes place on Friday, May 3 at 6pm with a pre-show cocktail, show at 7:30pm, and post-show party and cocktail with the cast and crew. Purchase at https://moliereinthepark.networkforgood.com/events/69651-the-miser-benefit-and-opening-night-party.

Molière in the Park (MIP) aims to radically expand theater access to all, with a focus on historically underserved and marginalized communities. Their mission is to foster empathy and unity within the diverse communities of Brooklyn through the arts. They offer free opportunities for all to come together in Prospect Park and experience the benefits of high-quality theater. For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

