THE WORLD ACCORDING TO MICKI GRANT to be Presented at New Federal Theatre

It was twelve years between Micki Grant's door-opening hit pop single, "Pink Shoe Laces" (Crystalette Records, 1959), and when she made history as the first Black woman to write the book, music, and lyrics of a Broadway musical with "Don’t Bother Me, I Can’t Cope" (1971). From then until her death in 2021, she generated a rich oeuvre of theater writings including music and lyrics for "Your Arms Too Short to Box With God," "So Nice To Be Civilized" and "Working." Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre (NFT), newly relocated to WP Theatre, 2162 Broadway (at 76th St.), will celebrate her legacy with "The World According to Micki Grant," an evening of music, song, poetry and dance, from May 31 to June 29. This biomusical, compiled, adapted and directed by Nora Cole, takes audiences into the personal world of the iconic Ms. Grant through her songs, poems, lyrics, and writings on many subjects. In addition to music from her well-known, award-winning musicals, it samples from her poetry and prose writings, music rarely heard, and unpublished works.



The play was commissioned to Nora Cole by New Federal Theatre after Micki Grant's death in 2021. Elizabeth Van Dyke, Producing Artistic Director of NFT, had been given a trove of Micki Grant's unpublished poetry by her nephew, Darryl Walker, and Van Dyke's initial impulse was to create an evening of it. Development spanned six staged readings, during which time Ms. Grant's music increasingly crept in. Ultimately the piece became a verse-and-music project for four actors and two pianists. It will be performed by four actor/singers: three women and one man. The three Mickis (Micki the composer, Micki the poet and Micki the woman) are ageless, vibrant, and full of life and optimism. The man is an accommodating presence and embodies the male characters from her works.



Beside her trailblazing musical voice--that was comfortable with calypso, spoken-word, soul, funk, jazz and proto-hip-hop--the show showcases examples of her mischievous wit and clever style, as in this lyric, "Impossible Things," from the musical "Alice" (1978):



On an empty stomach when your head is full of air

You can fly your imagination any where

If your head is on too tightly, simply loosen up the screws

And you can believe impossible things

You can believe anything you choose…...to believe.



And this poem, "I love another man….," which ends with:



My true love has a most amazing mind

And a man with looks and brains is hard to find,

I’d marry him tomorrow without fail

If he wasn’t in jail it would be perfect

Perfectly lovely, it’s true,

But, since nothings perfect, sir,

I’ll marry you.



The actors are Matelyn Alicia, April Armstrong, Patrice Bell and Shawn Bowers. Musical Director is Tom Spahn. Choreographer is Lakai Worrell. Set designer and Technical Director is Patrice Davidson. Assistant Set Designer is Marlon Campbell. Lighting designer is Victor En Yu Tan. Costume Designer is Ali Turns. Sound Designer is Aalics Bronson. Projections Designer is Michele Baldwin. Properties are by Marlon Campell. Production Stage Manager is Fumiko Tanaka. Assistant Stage Manager is Mary Caitlyn Deffely. Casting Director is Lawrence Evans.



This is New Federal Theatre's first production at its new home, WP Theater, located at 2162 Broadway @ 76th Street. NFT had previously been in residence in the former home of All Stars Project, 543 West 42nd Street, which has moved to new digs nearer to Times Square.