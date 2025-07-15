A.I. Vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: CIRCUITRY SMACKDOWN is Coming to The Players Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A.I. vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE: CIRCUITRY SMACKDOWN! will take place on Saturday,

A.I. Elvis Presley squares off against Human Rapper Dex McBean in a no-holds-barred battle of burns, beats, and bytes.

The show is hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life). Expect celebrity judges including Chris Griggs, Steph Pedro Lee, and Small Wonder aka Obi O'Brien, and more.

As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House (Los Angeles), Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, and NFT.NYC.