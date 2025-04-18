AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE LINKS Opens Tonight at The Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Be Bold! Productions of Agatha Christie's Murder on the Links will open tonight and will run Off-Broadway for a limited engagement at The Players Theatre NYC April 18 - 27, 2025.

Based on the murder mystery of the same name written by Agatha Christie in 1923, Murder on the Links features the famous Hercule Poirot, a favorite character among Agatha Christie fans.

In this twisting and turning adaptation by Brenda Bell, audiences follow Poirot (Eric Fletcher) and his assistant Hastings (Gabe DeRose) as they try to unravel the mystery of a murder that has taken place on the 16th hole of Serene le Green - an exclusive golf course currently closed for renovations.

Traveling to Merlinville-sur-Mer, France in order to meet Paul Renauld, who has written to Poirot seeking his help, Hasting and Poirot are informed upon arrival by police officer Marchaud (Sekou Conde) and Commissary of Police Bex (Andrea Woodbridge) that M. Renauld has been murdered. They are introduced to housekeeper Francoise (Sue-Ellen Mandell) and maid Leonie (Rheanna Salazar), who provide information on M. Renauld's whereabouts and mental state before the murder.

Next, they encounter Mme. Renauld (Brenda Bell), who is set to inherit her husband's fortune, along with the famous detective M. Giraud (Dustin Iturri) from the Paris Sûreté, who is intent on discovering the murderer before Poirot.

Soon it is revealed that there are, in fact, several suspects to consider, including the neighbor Mme. Daubreuil (Patricia M. Lawrence), her daughter Marthe (Erin Morris), M. Renauld's son Jack (Rhys Athayde), and vaudeville sisters Belle and Dulce (Lexie Showalter).

With a cast of characters full of secrets and deceit, Poirot and Hastings must solve the murder before M. Giraud, whose competence or lack thereof may result in the arrest of an innocent person.

Understudy swing Will Ernest Adams stands ready to step into the roles of Poirot, Jack, and Leonie while performing the roles of the waiter and butler in the show.

The production features original music by Michael Sgouros who plays live underscoring and create a bevy of live sound effects in his all-percussion pit.

The creative team of Murder on the Links are Shino Frances (director), Brenda Bell (playwright/artistic director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), Michael Sgouros (composer/musician), Kelley Alogna (Stage Manager), and Nicholas Thomas (Light Board Operator). Production Team members are Charlene Ilardi (Group Sales) and Andrea Woodbridge and Tracey Yakki (Marketing and Promotions).

Join Poirot as he works to solve the Murder on the Links April 18 - 27, 2025, Thurs - Sat at 7p / Wed & Sat at 3p / Sun at 2p (no show Easter Sunday), Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

