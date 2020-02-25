A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD) to Kick Off the 2020 Brits Off Broadway Season at 59E59 Theaters

59E59 Theaters (Val Day, Artistic Director; Brian Beirne, Managing Director), will welcome the US premiere of A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD), written by Jon Brittain and directed by Alex Mitchell, with music by Matthew Floyd Jones. Produced by Silent Uproar and James Seabright for Brits Off Broadway, A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD) begins performances on Tuesday, April 14 for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 3. Press Opening is Sunday, April 19 at 2:15 pm. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:15 pm; Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:30 pm. Performances are at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street, between Park and Madison). Single tickets are $25 - $35 ($26 for 59E59 Members). Tickets are available by calling the 59E59 Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting www.59e59.org. The running time is 65 minutes with no intermission.

A hilarious cabaret musical about depression, that explains, sings, and throws glitter about how it's OK not to be OK.

This dazzling musical is a joyful, buoyant, gleeful, slightly silly, sugar-coated, unrelenting, and completely super happy show! Except for the bits about depression.

Written by Olivier Award-winner Jon Brittain (The Crown on Netflix, Rotterdam at 59E59) with music by Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky & Mannish), A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad) was called "flawlessly honest, perfectly timed, intermittently heart-breaking and heart-warming show" by The Reviews Hub in its UK premiere.

Inspired by the company's personal experiences, SilentUproar interviewed fifty people living with depression and spoke to medical professionals as part of their research for this groundbreaking musical. The cast received mental health first aid training and are available post-show to talk with audience members around the topic of mental health.

A SUPER HAPPY STORY (ABOUT FEELING SUPER SAD) previewed at New Diorama Theatre, Greenwich Theatre, and FRUIT (Hull) before going to the 2019 Edinburgh Festival, where it ran at The Pleasance and was shortlisted for the Mental Health Foundation's inaugural Mental Health Fringe Award at Edinburgh Fringe.

The cast features Sophie Clay (Ten Storey Love Song with Middle Child Theatre/Hull Truck Theatre), Matthew Floyd Jones (Miss Nightingale at the Hippodrome), Madeleine MacMahon (Kings with Smoke & Oakum/New Diorama; BBC's East Enders), and Ed Yelland (Henry IV, dir Michael Grandage , at the Donmar).

The design team includes Ed Clarke (sound design); Adam Foley (lighting design); and Amy Jane Cook (costume design). The Movement Director is Jon Beney. The Executive Producer is Martin Atkinson. The UK stage manager is Jon Calvert; the US production stage manager is Jenna Lazar

