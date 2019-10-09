A STRANGE LOOP, Sofia Viola & Dat Garcia And More Come To Joe's Pub This Month

Scott Adsit, Henry Koperski, A Strange Loop, Sofia Viola & Dat Garcia and More! will take the stage this month nightly at Joe's Pub, 10/9-20. See the full lineup below!



ADRIENNE TRUSCOTT'S (STILL) ASKING FOR IT

Thursday & Sunday, October 10 & 13 at 7:00PM

Friday & Saturday, October 11 & 12 at 9:30PM

$25 / $20 Public Theater Supporters & Partners

Adrienne Truscott's (Still) Asking For It (A Stand-Up Rape About Comedy Starring Her P.... and Little Else!) is a sex-positive, seriously funny, unflinching and nuanced show about rape culture. Its first iteration, performed in 2013, was a ribald provocation that came for everyone: comedians, rapists, lazy rape-apologists, and the ding-a-ling chodes who think women aren't funny.

Dressed only from the waist up and the ankles down, "brilliantly bold" (Times UK) creator Adrienne Truscott will be joined onstage by cast members Shamika Cotton (The Wire), Jenn Kidwell (Underground Railroad Game), and Mari Moriarty (Jet of Blood). The run will also feature different special guests - comedians, sexual assault survivors, anti-harassment allies and more - at each performance. This weekend's guests include Scott Adsit, Martha Graham Cracker (aka Dito Van Reigersberg), Jenn Harris andGus Solomons jr. Past guests include Becca Blackwell, Amanda Duarte, Aparna Nancherla, Dane Terry and many more!

HENRY KOPERSKI: MAGIC ELF LORD - A MUSICAL FABLE

Thursday, October 10 at 9:30PM

$15

Henry Koperski performs a new show that will take you on a mystical journey of magic, music and love. This new show is directed and co-conceived by Michael Pesce. Koperski is a composer and writer residing in Kingston, NY. Most of his work is performed in New York City. His frequent collaborators include Catherine Cohen, Matt Rogers and Matteo Lane. He can be seen performing almost every Wednesday at Club Cumming in NYC.

STEPHANE WREMBEL: DJANGO/DEBUSSY

WITH SPECIAL GUEST JEAN-MICHEL PILC

Friday & Saturday, October 11 & 12 at 7:00 PM

$35

Award-winning guitarist Stephane Wrembel just released The Django Experiment IV on his own Water is Life Records on January 23, 2019, the 109th anniversary of the birth of French guitarist Django Reinhardt, who is widely considered one of the greatest musicians of the twentieth century. Wrembel, most known for his Grammy Award winning composition "Bistro Fada" from the Woody Allen movie, Midnight In Paris, is one of the preeminent guitarists in the world specialized in the Reinhardt style.

Praised for his improvisations, pianist and composer Jean-Michel Pilc has performed with numerous jazz giants including Roy Haynes, Billy Hart, Michael Brecker, Dave Liebman, Jean Toussaint, Marcus Miller, John Abercrombie, and the Mingus Dynasty & Big Band, among others. He worked with Harry Belafonte as his musical director and pianist and performed a duet with the legendary opera singer Jessye Norman.

SHAMARR ALLEN

Friday, October 11 at Midnight

$15

Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward, Allen's music has roots in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band "Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs." In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with artists like Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and talent, Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience.

&MORE (CHILL MOODY & DONN T)

Saturday, October 12 at Midnight

$15

When it comes to the dynamic between rapper Chill Moody and singer Donn T, the two couldn't be more aligned. The Philadelphia-based musicians, who met at an industry party in late 2016, knew of each other's music prior to meeting, but soon decided to share ideas with one another in the studio and independently came to the same conclusion: to form a group and create along the same wavelength.

CHRISTOPHER SEARS: BREAD BOY

Sunday, October 13 at 9:30PM

$15

Christopher Sears is an artist from a family of theater makers. His songs draw inspiration from brave storytellers like Jaques Brel, Nina Simone, Edith Piaf, Freddie Mercury, and Leonard Cohen. Sears sings with his sister, Sienna Sears, cellist Sydney Torin Shepherd, and guitarist/one-man-band Adrian Blake Enscoe. His songs lilt and soar as brilliant anthems rising and crashing like the sea using elements of dialogue, harmony and chorus they create an immediate world of chaos and unity. A Circus of Now.

A STRANGE LOOP IN CONCERT

Monday, October 14 at 7PM

SOLD OUT

A Strange Loop in Concert, a performance celebrating the release of the original cast recording of Michael R. Jackson's immensely acclaimed musical comes to Joe's Pub. The album features 17 tracks of Jackson's witty, eviscerating, and moving music and captures the momentous energy of the musical's beloved world premiere production. Yellow Sound Label, Playwrights Horizons, Page 73 Productions, and Barbara Whitman recently announced the release of the much-anticipated album, which is produced by Jackson and Michael Croiter.

HEAR HER SONG

Monday, October 14 at 9:30PM

$20

Hear Her Song is a musical celebration of distinguished female leaders worldwide, commissioning new songs inspired by their words from female composers from around the world. Hear Her Song covers a number of genres including pop, musical theater, classical, world music, and more. The project engages a variety of participants and partners worldwide, including United Nations Decade of Women, Mercy Beyond Borders, Malala Fund, Her Village Foundation (China), University of Wolverhampton (United Kingdom), San José Office of Cultural Affairs, and Berklee College of Music. Participants include honorees Secretary Hillary Clinton, Chief Theresa Kachindamoto, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Malala Yousafzai, and composers Sheila Atim, Emily Estefan, Shaina Taub, and Georgia Stitt among others

MIGGUEL ANGGELO: LATINXOXO

Tuesday, October 15 at 7:00PM

Wednesday, November 6 & Thursday, November 7 at 7:00PM

$20

In celebration of National Coming Out Day and National Hispanic Heritage Month, Migguel Anggelo is back at Joe's Pub shattering the boundaries of gender in a striptease of "Latin Lover" clichés perpetuated by his family's expectations with LatinXOXO. In an outrageously queer concert experience, Anggelo moves through iconic pop hits, original compositions, and the Spanish boleros of his youth, reminding us that our greatest love is right there in the mirror.

PENNY ARCADE: LONGING LASTS LONGER

Tuesday & & Thursday, October 15 & 24 at 9:30PM

$20 advance / $30 at the door

After four years of touring their award winning show Longing Lasts Longer to 40 cities worldwide, Penny Arcade and longtime collaborator Steve Zehentner bring it all back home as they return this master work to the stage at Joe's Pub where it was created.

SOFIA VIOLA

Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00PM

$20 / $30 two-show package (w/ Dat Garcia at 9:30PM)

Sofia Viola, an Argentinian singer, composer, and actress, is a free spirit and a joyful performer with an easygoing attitude that is both contagious and healing at the same time. Her music is a beautiful collage of pieces of Latin America showcasing different rhythms. She composes songs in which she professes her unconditional love for Latin American folklore in all its dimensions and in which she tells micro stories that speak of love, ecology, junk food, and universal themes from her particular vision and grace. Her style was formed in the suburban tango, but she also draws from rock music and the Argentinian "Tropical Wave" style.

DAT GARCĺA

Wednesday, October 16 at 9:30PM

$20 / $30 two-show package (w/ Sofia Viola at 7:00PM)

Along the sun's cosmic belt, the renewal of Argentine folktronics takes another twist: the movement - regional, continental and global - has emerged with a strong female presence in the Buenos Aires scene. Enter Dat García, one of the freshest and most captivating female artists out there right now. Dat is one of the spokeswomen and storytellers of the new women's movement that questions traditional values and emphasizes body consciousness to construct a new more equal society.

THE LOSER'S LOUNGE: A TRIBUTE TO STAX RECORDS, SOUTHERN SOUL, AND MORE

Thursday, October 17 - Saturday, October 19 at 7PM & 9:30PM

$35

Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge are proud to kick off a new season, presenting a tribute to the unstoppable music of the mighty Stax Records! The premier Southern Soul label from Memphis, TN. Stax is the home of legendary artists including Otis Redding, Booker T. & the MGs, Isaac Hayes, Sam & Dave, Carla Thomas, Mavis Staples, The Staples Singers, The Sweet Inspirations, Albert King, Rufus Thomas, Johnnie Tylor, Linda Lyndell, and many more classic soul icons.



LIVING FOR TODAY

Sunday, October 20 at 7PM

$15 - $100

The 12th Annual LIVING FOR TODAY concert raises money for Gilana's Fund (www.gilanasfund.org), which provides funding for educational programming promoting acceptance and understanding of our communities, each other, and ourselves. The annual concert series was created in 2008, and has welcomed such guests as Idina Menzel, Vanessa Williams, Candice Bergen, Alice Ripley, Tituss Burgess, Bebe Neuwirth, LaChanze, Jim Dale, Kate Mulgrew, Lena Hall, and many more incredible performers to the stage. With a live band, Broadway's biggest stars, and all proceeds going to a worthy cause, this is a night not to be missed! Check out our website and Facebook page to see this year's guests!

DIZ AND THE FAM

Sunday, October 20 at 9:30PM

$20

Diz and the Fam frontman Dash "Diz" Mihok is an artist, rapper, producer, multi-instrumentalist, philanthropist, and award-winning actor (he currently stars as Bunchy on Showtime's EMMY Award-winning show "Ray Donovan"). Diz and the Fam has cultivated a sound powered by organic beat craft, live instrumentation and elastic rhyme schemes that will make you move and think, confronting socio-political issues head on with songs like "Fire" feat. Desi Valentine. Falling in love with music at eight years old helped to calm Dash's Tourette Syndrome. Eventually discovering hip-hop, Dash formed Diz and the Fam in 2015, bringing together clever lyrical bars, throwback beats, and nods to the genre's golden age, and is gearing up to release more music soon.

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC (Opens daily at 2PM)

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.





