A SHERLOCK CAROL Begins Previews Tonight at New World Stages, Rush Ticket Policy Announced

Previews begin tonight, Thursday, November 11, 2021, for A Sherlock Carol written and directed by Mark Shanahan (The Dingdong, A Merry Little Christmas Carol; NPR's Ghost Light Series). The show is playing an eight-week limited holiday engagement at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street); opening night is Monday, November 22, 2021 with a final performance on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

A Sherlock Carol will offer rush tickets for $30, available at New World Stages' Box Office on the day of the desired performance. Please see NewWorldStages.com/tickets for box office hours. Limit 2 tickets per person, cash or credit will be accepted. Tickets are subject to availability, seats may be partial view.

When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his tools of deduction to get to the bottom of the crime. But it is a dark and treacherous Christmas Eve, and once again the holiday is haunted by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

A Sherlock Carol stars Broadway favorites Drew McVety (Billy Elliot, Spamalot) as Sherlock Holmes and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd, Pacific Overtures) as Ebenezer Scrooge, with Dan Domingues (The Tempest, Wild Goose Dreams), Anissa Felix (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Sunset Boulevard), Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Isabel Keating (The Boy From Oz, It's Only a Play), and Mark Price (Mary Poppins, Chicago). Joe Delafield (Tartuffe, Fashions for Men), Alexandra Kopko (Peter and the Starcatcher, A Nantucket Christmas Carol), and Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady national tour, Miss Saigon national tour) round out the company.

The show features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Anna Louizos (School of Rock, In the Heights), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Take Me Out, Anastasia), lighting design by Obie Award-winner Rui Rita (Skeleton Crew, Velocity of Autumn), original music & sound design by Tony Award nominee John Gromada (The Elephant Man, The Trip to Bountiful), and hair & wig design by Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud).

A Sherlock Carol is produced by Raymond Bokhour, Drew McVety, and Fred Lassen for Fat Goose Productions, Laura Z. Barket for Theatre Nerd Productions, and executive produced by Nathan Gehan and Jamison Scott for ShowTown Productions. ShowTown Theatricals is the general manager.

Tickets are $39-119, and on sale through Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400, or visiting the box office at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) Monday through Saturday, 10am to 6pm. Please visit ASherlockCarol.com for complete preview and holiday performance schedules. Regular performances will be Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 3pm & 7pm.

New World Stages is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and state guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more. These are subject to change. Ticket holders who do not comply with venue policies will not be admitted. You will be updated within fourteen days of the performance with the policies that will be in place at the time of the performance.

For more information, visit ASherlockCarol.com.