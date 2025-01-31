A EULOGY FOR ROMAN Will Return Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After an acclaimed world premiere in Edinburgh and an Off-Brodway debut at 59E59 in 2023 that was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for outstanding Unique Theatrical Experience, A EULOGY FOR ROMAN will return in a uniquely immersive production that will be presented in churches and community centers in Manhattan and Brooklyn -- the type of spaces where a real eulogy might be offered. Previews begin February 22 with opening set for March 6.

Meet Milo, a nervous young man who shares the stage with an urn. But things aren’t as dark as they seem. Milo is trying to give a eulogy for his friend Roman, but the ceremony proves unexpectedly difficult, and attendees are voluntarily enlisted to help him complete the memorial. Together, they celebrate life, confront death, and make a promise of their own.

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN runs February 22 - April 6 on the following schedule:

• Thursdays @ 8:30pm at The Center (208 W 13th Street, Room #310, New York NY 10011)

• Fridays @ 7:30pm at Old First Reformed Church (729 Carroll Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn NY 11215)

• Saturdays @ 7:30 at Studio Exhibit (62 Orchard Street, 2nd floor, New York NY 10002)

• Sundays @ 5:30pm at Westbeth Community Room (55 Bethune Street, New York NY 10014)

A EULOGY FOR ROMAN stars Blaize Adler-Ivanbrook, Ryan Boloix and Richard Diamond alternating in the role of Milo. It is directed by Ron Lasko with Brendan George and Peter Charney as Creative Consultants and Jake Lemmenes as Production Coordinator.

