92Y Announces New Season Of Theater For Young Audiences

92Y's Musical Theater program announces its exciting new season of repertory Theater for Young Audiences with in person performances in its storied Buttenweiser Hall at 1395 Lexington Avenue in New York City.

These professional productions are created exclusively for young audiences to introduce families to the joy of musical theater with age-appropriate themes, songs, and dances aimed at engaging and inspiring the next generation of musical theater enthusiasts. Each show lasts about 30-40 minutes and all shows are suitable for ages 2-11.



The 2021-2022 season is below, and subscriptions discounts are available here.



Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Dorothy's Adventures in Oz

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, November 21 and 28

Tickets from $20

Our very modern heroine is whisked away by tornado from her New York City apartment to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends-the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion-as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. Our family-friendly take on this classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and thrilling dance. Dorothy's Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that "there's no place like home!"

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Orchestration: Andrew Heidorn

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle



Cast:

Dorothy: Taylor Rae Fox

Scarecrow: Tyler Rambali

Tin Man: Gabe Girson

Lion: Dewight Braxton Jr.

Ensemble: John Pickup, Ariel Shani, EmmaLee Kidwell, Victoria Preisman, Vanessa Fry, Rachel Synder, Luca Villa, Jenna Eberhardt





Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: The Velveteen Rabbit

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, December 5, 12, 19

Tickets from $20

A new dance musical performed by 10 dancers to an original score tells Margery Williams' classic story about a toy who's transformed into a living creature by the power of a child's love.

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle

Composition & Orchestration: Sarah Nelson

Cast: Nicole Mayes, Chelsey Storteboom, Rachel Synder, Sarina Gonzalez, Delaney Anderson, Kaia Olsen, Melanie Graham, Ariel Shani, EmmaLee Kidwell



Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Red Riding Hood

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, January 9, 16

Tickets from $20

An all-new version of the beloved classic Little Red Riding Hood comes to life in dance and song! Come join us on the journey of our high-spirited and fearless Little Red as she ventures into the country to deliver her grandmother a very special and delicious cake. Unbeknownst to Red, there is an extraordinarily hungry cake-eating wolf who will stop at nothing to get the homemade dessert. And that may include putting Red and her grandmother on the menu! With an original score and songs, 10 dancers magically bring to life the colorful and tasty characters of this timely tale! This show will warm your heart, tickle your funny bone, and quite possibly make you very hungry for cake.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Orchestration: Andrew Heidorn

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle





Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Snow White and the S-E-V-E-N Dwarfs

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, February 6, 13

Tickets from $20

H-E-L-P! It's Forest Wood Elementary School's Great Spell-Off, and new girl Snow White is pitted against the Spelling Bee's Queen, Georgia. Bullied by Georgia, Snow White escapes to the Magic Library where she learns from S-E-V-E-N zany dwarfs. Snow White and the S-E-V-E-N Dwarfs is terrific musical F-U-N for the entire family!

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Orchestration: Andrew Heidorn

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle



Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Tilly the Trickster

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, February 20, 27

Tickets from $20

Tilly is a mischievous girl who loves nothing more than causing a little trouble. From leaking cups to toothpaste-flavored cookies, Tilly has a trick for everyone: her mom, dad, brother, classmates, and even her teacher. But when the tables are turned and her family does some scheming of its own, will Tilly decide to change her trickster ways? Based on the book by popular actress and comedian Molly Shannon (SNL), this lively show is sure to delight.

Based on the book by: Molly Shannon

Music and Lyrics by: Drew Fornarola

Book by: Jeremy Dobrish





Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Tuck Everlasting

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, March 20, 27 and April 3, 10

Tickets from $20

What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck's unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life or continue with the Tuck on their infinite journey.

Book by Claudia Shear and Tim Federle

Music by Chris Miller

Lyrics by Nathan Tysen

Based on the novel Tuck Everlasting by Natalie Babbitt





Theater for Young Audiences at 92Y: Goldilocks & The Three Bears

Sundays, 11:30 am & 1 pm, May 1, 8

Tickets from $20

It's the first day at Camp Yomi and Goldilocks finds herself in quite a porridge with three of the nicest tap-dancing bears you could ever hope to meet! This is a modern musical take on the classic story.

Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Kevin F. Story

Choreography & Direction: Megan Doyle