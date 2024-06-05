92NY Reveals Theater for Young Audiences Programming and Musical Theater Classes this Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



92NY has announced its July Theater for Young Audiences event, JUNIE B'S ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL.

Performances run Sun, July 14, 1:30 pm ; Saturday, July 20, 10:30 am & 1:30 pm; and Sun, July 21 1:30 pm .

A self-appointed expert on all things first grade, Junie B. is determined to write the ultimate guide — Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School.



As she deals with writer’s block and constantly getting into trouble, Junie B. quickly realizes that she still has a lot to learn. Based on the bestselling book series by Barbara Park, this 45-minute musical will have you laughing out loud, dancing in your seat, and is a wonderful way to beat the summer heat! For families of all ages.



Book & Lyrics: Marcy Heisler

Music: Zina Goldrich

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle



92NY's Theater for Young Audiences programming is presented by the Diamond Family.

NOW ACCEPTING STUDENTS AGES 6-11 FOR 92NY'S SUMMER MUSICAL THEATER INTENSIVE

Young performers of all levels have an extraordinary opportunity to train with professionals in an inclusive and supportive environment where creativity is encouraged and activities are flexible.



Whether your child has been performing for years, or is new to the art form, 92NY's Summer Musical Theater Intensive is the perfect program for them. Students will participate in various classes, including jazz, hip hop, musical theater, contemporary, acting, singing, choreography/composition, and art. They will also get to experience producing a mini musical, culminating in a showcase for friends and family.



Full summer session runs from July 8–August 16, (Mon-Fri 9 am-4 pm). You can sign up for the whole summer, one week, or anything in between, and we offer 5:30 pm pick-up extended care options.



Shows:

July 8-12: Alice in Wonderland Jr.

July 15-19: Disney’s Frozen Kids

July 22-26: Willy Wonka Kids

July 29-August 2: 101 Dalmatian’s Kids

August 5-9: Into the Woods Jr.

August 12-16: Wizard of Oz Youth Edition

CALL FOR ENTRIES FROM PLAYWRIGHTS & COMPOSERS FOR 92NY'S MUSICAL THEATER DEVELOPMENT LAB FOR THEATER FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES



Deadline is June 15

92NY’s Musical Theater Development Lab is seeking playwrights and composers specializing in Theater for Young Audiences (TYA). The Lab offers a unique platform designed to support and showcase works specifically tailored for young audiences, providing an invaluable opportunity for these pieces to undergo active exploration and development. We believe in the power of staged performances to bring theatrical creations to life and foster their growth. Through developmental readings and staged productions, selected TYA composers and playwrights will have the chance to witness their works unfold on stage, receiving feedback from both fellow creatives and the most important audience members: families and young theatergoers. We are actively seeking TYA composers and playwrights with pieces that would benefit from our 2024—2025 Development Lab season beginning this July. Applications are due June 15, 2024. To apply, please send:



*A proposal for your TYA musical of no more than 1000 words, including where you are in the process and why seeing the work stages would benefit your process.



*A ten-page sample of your writing, preferably from your proposed musical. If this is not available, you may submit a sample of previous work intended for TYA.



*A demo recording of 1-3 musical numbers from the musical. Please DO NOT attach these to the email; rather, upload to Google Drive/Dropbox and send a link.



*Bio or resume of each member of the creative team.



*A statement as to why you think you are a good fit for this project.



Send materials by June 15 to Attn: Megan Doyle, Executive Artistic Director, Mdoyle@92ny.org (PDF or links required; please do not attach large files as it will cause your email to be rejected).

Comments