59E59th Theaters' East To Edinburgh Festival Will Give Trudy Carmichael a Royal Sendoff

Following a two-year hiatus, everyone's "favorite" fictional Las Vegas lounge diva, Trudy Carmichael is getting her chance to bring her critically acclaimed improvised cabaret, Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month. But before she crosses the pond, she is making three more stateside appearances in East to Edinburgh at 59E59 Theaters at 8:30pm on Wednesday, July 13th, Thursday, 14th, and 6:30pm on Tuesday, July 19th.

Forget your troubles and let the wildly fabulous Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman) entertain and elevate you in her soulful and daring, once-in-a-lifetime cabaret improvised on the spot based on your suggestions! She is joined by her astounding musical accompanist, Frankey Keys (Frank Spitznagel), powerful percussionist Stevey Skins (Steve Whyte), and high-spirited host, Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor). Taking full advantage of the art of musical improv and inspiration from the audience, they present an unforgettable and entirely unpredictable improvised event that's not to be missed!

Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! has received critical acclaim at comedy and cabaret venues including The Duplex, Sid Gold's, The Kraine in NYC, and Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas, and is an official selection of SOLOCOM, (People's Improv Theater, NYC,) Providence Improv Festival, Third Coast Improv Festival (Nashville, TN), Impro Amsterdam, Downtown Las Vegas Improv Festival, The 20th Annual Del Close Marathon (UCB NY), The New York International Fringe Festival, Baltimore Improv Festival, Impro En Seine (Paris), Out of Bounds Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), Chicago Musical Improv Festival (iO Chicago), The (Virtual) New York Musical Improv Festival, Women In Comedy Festival (Boston), Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival, Virtual Rogue Festival (Fresno), Pittsburgh (Virtual) Fringe (Winner: Best Comedic Performer). Young-Howse Theater Award Winner for "Improv of the Year". Learn more about Trudy and her journey to Edinburgh at www.trudycarmichael.com and TikTok and Instagram @thetrudycarmichael!

East to Edinburgh was created as a way to help shows get on their feet so companies experience the same production constraints that all shows experience during the Fringe while giving companies a clean, comfortable, and nurturing space to fine-tune their productions. This year's whirlwind festival features thirteen adventurous productions from around New York and across the US.

WHAT: Trudy Carmichael Presents The Improvised One-Woman Show! In East to Edinburgh

WHO: Las Vegas legend, Trudy Carmichael (Robin Rothman)

Music Direction by Frankey Keys (Frank Spitznagel)

Percussion by Stevie Skins (Steve Whyte)

Emcee Shane Taymor (Sean Taylor)

WHEN: 8:30pm on Wednesday, July 13th & Thursday, July 14th

6:30pm on Tuesday, July 19th

WHERE: 59E59th Theaters, New York, NY 10036

TICKET LINK: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184699®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.59e59.org%2Fshows%2Fshow-detail%2Ftrudy-carmichael-presents-the-improvised-one-woman-show%2F%23schedule-and-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

HOW MUCH: $15

RUNNING TIME: 50 minutes

AGES: 14+

SHOW WEBSITE:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184699®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.59e59.org%2Fshows%2Fshow-detail%2Ftrudy-carmichael-presents-the-improvised-one-woman-show%2F%23schedule-and-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1