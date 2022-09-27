$35 Rush Tickets Now Available for OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO at AMT Theater

$35 rush tickets are now available for Our Man in Santiago, the new comic spy thriller now running at the AMT Theater through October 28.



Written by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed), Our Man in Santiago is an edge-of-your seat romp inspired by the true story of a failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader in 1973.

Spies, double crosses, intrigue and murder are all on the bill in this farcical look at American adventurism. CIA agent Jack Wilson (George Tovar) and his naïve but brilliant protégé, Daniel Baker (Nick McDow Musleh) are at odds over the best way to overthrow Salvador Allende, the president of Chile. Working with them (or possibly against them) is the mysterious hotel maid, Maria Troncoso (Presciliana Esparolini), who may be more than she appears. Meanwhile, pulling the strings from the shadows in hilarious fashion are the bickering puppet masters Richard Nixon (Steve Nevil) and Henry Kissinger (Michael Van Duzer).



All five actors are reprising the roles they created for the critically acclaimed world premiere production at Theatre West in Los Angeles, with director Charlie Mount again at the helm.





The AMT Theater is located at 354 W 45th St., New York, NY 10036. Performances of Our Man in Santiago continue through October 28, on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and one additional performance on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.



Ticket prices range from $49-$79. Rush tickets are $35 one hour prior to curtain, cash only.

For more information, go to OurManInSantiago.com.