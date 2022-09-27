Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
$35 Rush Tickets Now Available for OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO at AMT Theater

Our Man in Santiago is an edge-of-your seat romp inspired by the true story of a failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader in 1973.

Sep. 27, 2022  

$35 rush tickets are now available for Our Man in Santiago, the new comic spy thriller now running at the AMT Theater through October 28.

Written by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed), Our Man in Santiago is an edge-of-your seat romp inspired by the true story of a failed U.S. attempt to overthrow Chile's democratically elected leader in 1973.

Spies, double crosses, intrigue and murder are all on the bill in this farcical look at American adventurism. CIA agent Jack Wilson (George Tovar) and his naïve but brilliant protégé, Daniel Baker (Nick McDow Musleh) are at odds over the best way to overthrow Salvador Allende, the president of Chile. Working with them (or possibly against them) is the mysterious hotel maid, Maria Troncoso (Presciliana Esparolini), who may be more than she appears. Meanwhile, pulling the strings from the shadows in hilarious fashion are the bickering puppet masters Richard Nixon (Steve Nevil) and Henry Kissinger (Michael Van Duzer).

All five actors are reprising the roles they created for the critically acclaimed world premiere production at Theatre West in Los Angeles, with director Charlie Mount again at the helm.


The AMT Theater is located at 354 W 45th St., New York, NY 10036. Performances of Our Man in Santiago continue through October 28, on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., and one additional performance on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $49-$79. Rush tickets are $35 one hour prior to curtain, cash only.

For more information, go to OurManInSantiago.com.


Cast Announced For XIMER At American Theatre Of ActorsCast Announced For XIMER At American Theatre Of Actors
September 27, 2022

Producers Markus Ferraro and John Lant announced the cast for XIMER (pronounced “shimmer”), their new Off-Broadway concept musical. The show will debut at the American Theatre of Actors (314 West 54th Street, New York City) from October 19 – 30.
Photos: THE DARK STONE Opens At Repertorio EspañolPhotos: THE DARK STONE Opens At Repertorio Español
September 26, 2022

AENY - Spanish Artists in New York (Artistic Director Ignacio García-Bustelo) presented the New York premiere of Alberto Conejero’s The Dark Stone, a pulsing story of difference and connection set against the turmoil of Spain’s Civil War (Through October 2 at Repertorio Español, 138 E 27th St; in English with Spanish subtitles). Photos of this stirring immersive production below.
LaChanze & More to Join The Flea's 2nd Annual House Party BLOOMING: A FLEA SHINDIGGITYLaChanze & More to Join The Flea's 2nd Annual House Party BLOOMING: A FLEA SHINDIGGITY
September 26, 2022

The Flea Theater will present its 2nd Annual House Party entitled Blooming: A Flea Shindiggity, a coming out celebration, presenting to the world a new found vision for the future of experimental art created by Black, Brown and queer artists.
Photos: Go Inside Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit Honoring Sendhil Ramamurthy & Erica RotsteinPhotos: Go Inside Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit Honoring Sendhil Ramamurthy & Erica Rotstein
September 26, 2022

Colt Coeur’s 2022 Benefit took place last week, honoring actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatefu*k, Netflix's 'Never Have I Ever') and producer and Board Chair Erica Rotstein (Hundred Days, Water for Elephants). It was held at Casa La Femme on Thursday September 23. Check out photos here!
BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL Announces Full Cast & Creative TeamBREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL Announces Full Cast & Creative Team
September 26, 2022

Founding Artistic Director George Strus has announced the complete cast and additional creative team members for the inaugural Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival. Curated by Strus, Dominique Rider and Josephine Kearns, Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival will feature seven evenings of work created and developed by TNB2S+ theatermakers.