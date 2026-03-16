The Den Norske Opera & Ballet Will Perform LA BAYADERE This Spring

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The Den Norske Opera & Ballet will present the classical ballet La Bayadère this spring at the Oslo Opera House. The production will run April 17 through May 14, 2026, with performances scheduled on April 17, 22, 24, 25, and 30, and May 2, 6, 8, 9, and 14, 2026 on the main stage in Oslo.

The ballet, featuring music by Ludwig Minkus and choreography based on the work of Marius Petipa, is staged in a production by choreographer Natalia Makarova. The creative team also includes set designer Pier Luigi Samaritani, Costume Designer Yolanda Sonnabend, and lighting designer John B. Read. The performances feature the Norwegian National Ballet accompanied by the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra.

La Bayadère is one of the most celebrated works in the classical ballet repertoire, telling the story of temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor in a tale of love, betrayal, and spiritual redemption. The ballet is known for its dramatic storytelling and the famous “Kingdom of the Shades” scene, one of the most iconic sequences in classical dance.

Tickets for the performances range from 150 to 990 Norwegian kroner, depending on the performance date and seating location.

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