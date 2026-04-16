WONDERFUL BERNSTEIN is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

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Journey to New York during a swinging concert with music by the master of musicals: Leonard Bernstein with Wonderful Bernstein, a concert coming to Den Norske Opera.

Imagine the sounds of New York City: jazz on the street corner, fast-paced and buzzing city streets, the subway and the New Yorkers themselves! Wonderful Town is all about an encounter with the city that never sleeps. This musical will be presented together with excerpts from West Side Story and Candide.

Wonderful Town (1953) is set in the Bohemian district of Greenwich Village. Two young sisters have come here to pursue their artistic dreams. But before long, reality sets in, as they find themselves in a run-down basement apartment and a tough job market.

Greenwich Village was also briefly the home of Leonard Bernstein, who would later become one of the Masters of Musicals. Wonderful Town was his major breakthrough and he won no fewer than five Tony Awards, including for best musical.

The concert opens with the overture from the operetta Candide (1956). In symphonic dances from West Side Story, we hear jazz and Latin timbres, as well as the well-known themes from the songs ‘Somewhere’ and ‘Maria’.

Performances will continue through May 16.

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