Simone Grotte Will Bring TUNGRODD to Den Norske Opera This Month

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With the icy, wool-warm Tungrodd, Simone Grøtte creates her first work for the Norwegian National Ballet – rooted in her Sámi and Kven heritage. Performances will run 14-20 April.

We find ourselves under a table together with a seven-year-old girl, who is listening to stories being told. The kitchen clock is ticking, there’s a fire in the oven and the adults are chatting over a cup of coffee. They’re speaking Norwegian, Sami and Kven.

With this world premiere, choreographer Simone Grøtte tells a personal story rooted in her northern heritage. Tungrodd is a tale of different generations encountering resistance – brought to life on stage by dancers from the Norwegian National Ballet and the independent dance scene.

Grøtte on the performance: “When I was little, one of my favourite things to do was to sit under the kitchen table and listen to the grown-ups. They would talk about nature, traditions, people and encounters with the unexplainable.

Sometimes, they switched to Sami. At the time, I thought it was annoying because I could no longer understand what they were talking about. As an adult, I've wondered why they did that.

In Tungrodd , we explore what was said in hushed tones in a different language – or perhaps what was not said at all.”

About Simone Grøtte

Simone Grøtte is a critically acclaimed choreographer from Lakselv in Finnmark. Her work reveals a strong sense of her Northern Norwegian, Sami and Kven background, which is woven into a modern expression through themes, set design and music.

Her performances explore issues of identity and belonging, with a deeply human approach.

Grøtte has collaborated on such events as Norrdans in Sweden, Hålogaland Teater, the Varanger Festival and the Arctic Arts Festival. For the Norwegian National Ballet, she created ARKIVET – ARKIIVARÁDJU/THE ARCHIVE in 2020 and in 2023, excerpts from Tungrodd, which is now a full-length production, were shown as part of the performance by the Norwegian National Ballet at the Queen Sonja Art Stable. In 2025, she showed the work GLEMT/FORGOTTEN on the Second Stage at the Oslo Opera House.

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