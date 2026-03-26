The Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival Will Return in September

🎭 NEW! Norway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Norway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Ultima Oslo Contemporary Music Festival will return to the Norwegian capital from 10–19 September 2026, transforming Oslo into a citywide stage for contemporary music, performance, and interdisciplinary art.

Spread across major venues such as the Oslo Opera House, concert halls, churches, clubs, galleries, and outdoor public spaces, the festival is recognized as Scandinavia’s largest festival dedicated to new and experimental music.

The 2026 edition features more than 50 events, including concerts, installations, dance works, theatre, talks, and participatory projects that invite audiences to engage directly with new sound and performance practices. Programming is shaped by both Norwegian and international composers, performers, and interdisciplinary artists, continuing Ultima’s mission to present cutting-edge work and expand the boundaries of contemporary music performance.

While the full 2026 lineup is still being announced, the festival traditionally includes major commissions, solo performances, ensemble works, and immersive site-specific installations. One confirmed highlight is “Nati Infiniti” by Alessandro Cortini, scheduled at Rockefeller on 16 September 2026.

More on Oslo Opera House Recent Articles The Den Norske Opera & Ballet Will Perform LA BAYADERE This Spring 3/16/2026

Få Broadway-nyheter på WhatsApp Få de siste oppdateringene, nyhetene og eksklusivt innhold direkte i appen.