12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards; Skedsmo Amatørteater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Check out the latest standings as of December 19th. Voting continues now through December 31st, 2022.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
2022 BroadwayWorld Norway Standings - 12/19/22
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Guro Karijord - BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 76%
Simen Gloppen - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Chateau Neuf 24%
Best Dance Production
MOVE IT - Color Line Color Magic 71%
EUPHORIA - Color Line Color Magic 29%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Håkon T. Nielsen - FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 56%
Magnus Landaas Skjervold - BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 40%
Mattias Carlsson - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 4%
Best Direction Of A Play
Johannes Holmen Dahl - TID FOR GLEDE - Det norske teatret 71%
Haavard Eikeseth - BILLY ELLIOT - Sandvika 29%
Best Ensemble Performance
BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 64%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Folketeateret 28%
SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 8%
Best Musical
FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 54%
BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 32%
ANNIE - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 9%
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Folketeateret 4%
SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 2%
JERSEY BOYS - Chateau Neuf 0
Best New Play Or Musical
FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 85%
TID FOR GLEDE - Det norske teateret 12%
HOLD KJEFT, DET ER IBSEN! - Nationaltheatret 2%
EUPHORIA - Color Line Color Magic 0
MOVE IT - Color Line Color Magic 0
Best Performer In A Musical
Jens Jeremiassen Johnsen - FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 48%
Alexander Gløtta (Billy) - BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 40%
Anna Lisa Kumoji - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 8%
Heidi Gjermundsen Broch - INTO THE WOODS - Det norske teatret 4%
Atle Pettersen - JERSEY BOYS - Chateau Neuf 0
Mia Gundersen - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 0
Best Play
TID FOR GLEDE - Det norske teatret 83%
HOLD KJEFT, DET ER IBSEN - Nationaltheatret 17%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Erik Valderhaug - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 72%
Erik Valderhaug - JERSEY BOYS - Chateau Neuf 28%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Astrid Hamran Storrusten - FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 42%
Teodor Barsnes-Simonsen - BILLY ELLIOT - Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 40%
Jens Jeremiassen Johnsen - FOLKEEVENTYRENE - THE MUSICAL - Skedsmo Amatørteater 12%
Ingeborg Walther - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 4%
Mathias Luppichini - JERSEY BOYS - Chateau Neuf 2%
Aina Gundersen - SISTER ACT - Chateau Neuf 0
Favorite Local Theatre
Skedsmo Amatørteater 52%
Lillestrøm Folketeater og Lillestrøm Kultursenter 48%
