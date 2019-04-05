Zeiders American Dream Theater Presents COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW BY BALLETS WITH A TWIST

Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) brings Cocktail Hour: The Show, by New York City-based company Ballets with a Twist, to its Main Stage on Saturday, May 18, at 8:00pm, and Sunday, May 19, at 2:00pm. Throughout the evening, beer, wine, and a special selection of cocktails and mocktails from the program will be available in the lobby.

Tickets are $45. Discounts are available for children and groups of 20 or more. To purchase, go to thez.org, call 757-499-0317, or visit the box office at 4509 Commerce Street.

Created by artistic director and choreographer Marilyn Klaus, Cocktail Hour: The Show reinvents the glamour and excitement of classic entertainment with an original mix of charismatic choreography, intoxicating music and exquisite costume design. This pop-infused performing arts experience combines the magnetism of Hollywood's Golden Age with a sleek twenty-first-century sensibility, capturing the timeless American spirit in a series of witty, sparkling vignettes. It's high-style fun for all ages to enjoy.

Program highlights include:

"Mai Tai" - A volcano echoes in the distance as this Hawaiian island princess glides through a tropical paradise.

"Boilermaker" - Beware the twist ending in this film noir homage. Best not to test a ticking time bomb!

"Cuba Libre" - Sparks fly on a hot Havana night when rum and cola collide.

The Company

Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and costume designer Catherine Zehr. Her company - lauded by The Huffington Post for "blasting the boundaries between high art and entertainment" - has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland's Playhouse Square and New York City's Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Gaboury's compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade; has accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones and Sarah McLachlan; and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year's Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury's music has been heard in concert, on television and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Zehr is the artistic force behind the company's costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with dazzling colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City's Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation "Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist" as part of The Museum at FIT's Fashion Culture series.

Craving more Twist culture? Visit balletswithatwist.com.

Zeiders American Dream Theater, known as The Z, is a professional, non-profit performing arts company whose mission is to provide a wide range of highly entertaining artistic experiences to the community by fostering and introducing new works and exceptionally gifted artists in all areas of the performing arts. The Z is a community hub for celebrating creative growth and entertainment. With intimate performance spaces and unique programming that generates an exciting connection between the performer and the audience, The Z inspires audiences and performers to tap into their own creative spark, unleash their dreams, and achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit thez.org.

Photo credit: Nico Malvaldi





